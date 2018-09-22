Week 37, 2018 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Meizu X8 and more

There has been another amazing week as regards to launches. The users have seen some handsets at their reasonable price option. Besides, users have also seen a couple of cameras and other gadgets. These products are somewhat that a consumer would love to acquire, due to their different set of spectacular features. Under week 37 roundup, we have shared a list of some smartphones and other gadgets which was launched last week.

This week saw the grand entry of Meizu with its couple of different series, while other Indian handset makers arrived with several affordable handsets. Few of the top-quality features of these phones include- dual selfie camera with some interesting features, powerful battery backup, fuss free OS, faster processor, and more.

From the list you can have some other gadgets like Bluetooth earphones which are water-resistant earphones, featuring a nano-coating that makes it sweat and waterproof. You can have a Bluetooth speaker from the list that comes with digital signal processing (DSP) to ensure reinforced overall bass output, distortion-free sound and unmatched wireless audio experience. Also, if you are a die hard fan of old songs, you can have Saregama Carvaan that comes with 5000 retro songs.

The list also comes with a couple of cameras that come with higher ISO range, 5-axis image stabilization, higher resolution full frame sensor, and many more.

Intex STAARi 11 launched for Rs. 4,499 Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery iVOOMi iPro Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched for Rs.3,999 Key Specs

4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio shatterproof display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android Oreo 8.1 (Go Edition) with Smart Me OS 3.0

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP Ultra Wide camera and 5MP depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Meizu V8 Pro Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 83% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3100mAh (typical) battery Vivo V8 Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery Meizu X8 Key Specs

6.2-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3210mAh (typical) battery with mCharge fast charging Meizu 16X Key Specs 6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100000 : 1 contrast ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 402 PPI

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3100mAh battery with mCharge fast charging Samsung Galaxy J6+ Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J4+ Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Innelo 1 launched for Rs. 7499 Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS with SmartMe OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery