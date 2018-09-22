Week 37, 2018 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Meizu X8 and more

Related Articles
There has been another amazing week as regards to launches. The users have seen some handsets at their reasonable price option. Besides, users have also seen a couple of cameras and other gadgets. These products are somewhat that a consumer would love to acquire, due to their different set of spectacular features. Under week 37 roundup, we have shared a list of some smartphones and other gadgets which was launched last week.
This week saw the grand entry of Meizu with its couple of different series, while other Indian handset makers arrived with several affordable handsets. Few of the top-quality features of these phones include- dual selfie camera with some interesting features, powerful battery backup, fuss free OS, faster processor, and more.
From the list you can have some other gadgets like Bluetooth earphones which are water-resistant earphones, featuring a nano-coating that makes it sweat and waterproof. You can have a Bluetooth speaker from the list that comes with digital signal processing (DSP) to ensure reinforced overall bass output, distortion-free sound and unmatched wireless audio experience. Also, if you are a die hard fan of old songs, you can have Saregama Carvaan that comes with 5000 retro songs.
The list also comes with a couple of cameras that come with higher ISO range, 5-axis image stabilization, higher resolution full frame sensor, and many more.
Intex STAARi 11 launched for Rs. 4,499
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
iVOOMi iPro Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched for Rs.3,999
- 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio shatterproof display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android Oreo 8.1 (Go Edition) with Smart Me OS 3.0
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP Ultra Wide camera and 5MP depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Meizu V8 Pro
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 83% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V8
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Meizu X8
- 6.2-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3210mAh (typical) battery with mCharge fast charging
Meizu 16X
- 6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100000 : 1 contrast ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 402 PPI
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery with mCharge fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J6+
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J4+
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Innelo 1 launched for Rs. 7499
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS with SmartMe OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery