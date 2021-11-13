Week 46, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 8, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Nokia X100, Lava Agni 5G, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have been hearing a slew of rumors and speculations regarding the next-generation Poco smartphone - the Poco M4 Pro 5G. This week, the smartphone went official after a long time. Besides this, one of the unexpected Nokia X100 smartphone also saw the light of the day. Also, the Lava Agni 5G, which is the first 5G smartphone from the company went official.

Now, as we are stepping into the next week, we have come up with the list of smartphones that went official in India week 46 of this year. Take a look at the roundup from here. TECNO Spark 8 Key Specs

6.56-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Nokia X100 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,470 mAh (typical) battery POCO M4 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM

50MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Lava Agni 5G Key Specs 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Moto e30 Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate

UNISOC T700 with octa-core CPU with 850 MHz Mali G52 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

