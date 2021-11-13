ENGLISH

    Week 46, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 8, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Nokia X100, Lava Agni 5G, And More

    By
    |

    We have been hearing a slew of rumors and speculations regarding the next-generation Poco smartphone - the Poco M4 Pro 5G. This week, the smartphone went official after a long time. Besides this, one of the unexpected Nokia X100 smartphone also saw the light of the day. Also, the Lava Agni 5G, which is the first 5G smartphone from the company went official.

     

    Week 46, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 8, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Nokia X100, Lava Agni 5G, And More

    Now, as we are stepping into the next week, we have come up with the list of smartphones that went official in India week 46 of this year. Take a look at the roundup from here.

    TECNO Spark 8

    TECNO Spark 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.56-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
    • 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Nokia X100
     

    Nokia X100

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,470 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO M4 Pro 5G

    POCO M4 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
    Lava Agni 5G

    Lava Agni 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Moto e30

    Moto e30

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate
    • UNISOC T700 with octa-core CPU with 850 MHz Mali G52 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery

    smartphones news top gadgets
    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
    Click to comments
