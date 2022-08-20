Weekly Roundup: Galaxy Z Flip4, Fold4, Vivo V25 Pro, Motorola Edge (2022), And Other Phones Launched Last Week Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone launches are one of the most interesting events in the tech industry. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and others have been gearing up to launch new smartphones. In fact, the list of smartphones launched last week includes foldable phones, powerful gaming phones, and many mid-range 5G smartphones. Gizbot has listed the smartphones that were launched last week from top brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, and more. Here's all you need to know.

The list of smartphones launched last week includes two new foldable phones. These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Both phones are flagships with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. Additionally, phones like the Motorola edge (2022) have also hit the market with powerful features.

The list of smartphones launched last week also includes many new Vivo smartphones. These are the Vivo Y35, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25, and the Vivo Y77e. The list also includes the Infinix Hot 12 and the Lenovo Legion Y70. Plus, premium phones like the Realme 9i 5G and Oppo Reno8 4G have also arrived on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

12 MP Wide + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E

3,700mAh battery with 25w fast charging Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Key Specs 7.6-inch QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage

Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh battery Motorola Edge (2022) Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G610 MC3 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12

50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G sub-6 + mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery vivo Y35 Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680

8GB RAM, up to 8GB of virtual RAM

256GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging vivo V25 Pro Key Specs 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Up to 3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP autofocus front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging Infinix Hot 12 Key Specs 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with XOS 10

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging Lenovo Legion Y70 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 640GB internal memory

Android 12 with ZUI 14

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,100 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support vivo V25 5G Key Specs 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging Realme 9i 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 18W Dart Charge fast charging OPPO Reno8 4G Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 5GB of virtual RAM

256GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 12

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1,

4,500 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging vivo Y77e Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256 UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

