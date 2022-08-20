Just In
Weekly Roundup: Galaxy Z Flip4, Fold4, Vivo V25 Pro, Motorola Edge (2022), And Other Phones Launched Last Week
Smartphone launches are one of the most interesting events in the tech industry. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and others have been gearing up to launch new smartphones. In fact, the list of smartphones launched last week includes foldable phones, powerful gaming phones, and many mid-range 5G smartphones. Gizbot has listed the smartphones that were launched last week from top brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, and more. Here's all you need to know.
The list of smartphones launched last week includes two new foldable phones. These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Both phones are flagships with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. Additionally, phones like the Motorola edge (2022) have also hit the market with powerful features.
The list of smartphones launched last week also includes many new Vivo smartphones. These are the Vivo Y35, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25, and the Vivo Y77e. The list also includes the Infinix Hot 12 and the Lenovo Legion Y70. Plus, premium phones like the Realme 9i 5G and Oppo Reno8 4G have also arrived on the market.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 12 MP Wide + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E
- 3,700mAh battery with 25w fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Key Specs
- 7.6-inch QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1
- 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage
- Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh battery
Motorola Edge (2022)
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G610 MC3 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12
- 50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G sub-6 + mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
vivo Y35
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680
- 8GB RAM, up to 8GB of virtual RAM
- 256GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging
vivo V25 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP autofocus front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging
Infinix Hot 12
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Lenovo Legion Y70
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 640GB internal memory
- Android 12 with ZUI 14
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,100 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support
vivo V25 5G
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB/12GB RAM
- 128GB/256GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging
Realme 9i 5G
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000mAh battery with 18W Dart Charge fast charging
OPPO Reno8 4G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 5GB of virtual RAM
- 256GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1,
- 4,500 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging
vivo Y77e
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256 UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
