Weekly Roundup : Top smartphones launched last week

It was quite an eventful week for the smartphone enthusiasts in the Indian market and the world. While Motorola introduced the company's fourth generation Moto E handsets- Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, Asus launched the much awaited and world's first Tango enabled and Daydream ready ZenFone AR in India.

These devices will be exclusively available on e-commerce tech giant Flipkart. Besides, other smartphone companies- Xolo, LG, etc. also announced their share of mobile devices for the world.

Amidst, we also witnessed the launch of NanoPhone C, the world's smallest phone now available in the Indian market.

SEE ALSO: Best Android Nougat smartphones with 4G Volte under Rs 10,000

If you want to know more about the smartphones that were made available to this world in the passing week, you are at the right place. We have created a list of all the mobile devices that were launched in the second week of July 2017.

SEE ALSO: Best 4G smartphones to buy in India

This list include the flagships, the affordable handsets and the most interesting mobile devices introduced in last six days. Here you go.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

NanoPhone C Key Features

1-inch 128x96 pixels TFT display

RTOS MediaTek MT6261D chipset

32MB RAM

Black, Rose, Gold and Silver variants

280mAh battery KFC launching a limited edition Huawei 7 Plus Key Features

a 5.5-inch display

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

32GB of built-in storage

a microSD card slot that can support cards up to 128GB

3GB of RAM

battery measures in at 3020mAh Asus ZenFone AR Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Honor 8 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Vivo V5s blue paint Buy At Price of Rs 17,487

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Gionee A1 Plus Key Features

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging Xolo Era 1X Pro Key Features

a 5-inch HD UltraBright display with a screen resolution of 720 × 1280 pixels

Powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of internal storage

expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

hotspot, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/A-GPS

2,500 mAh Li-Polymer battery Motorola Moto E4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GBRAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 um pixel size, 78° lens

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging