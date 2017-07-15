Weekly Roundup : Top smartphones launched last week

It was quite an eventful week for the smartphone enthusiasts in the Indian market and the world. While Motorola introduced the company's fourth generation Moto E handsets- Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, Asus launched the much awaited and world's first Tango enabled and Daydream ready ZenFone AR in India.
These devices will be exclusively available on e-commerce tech giant Flipkart. Besides, other smartphone companies- Xolo, LG, etc. also announced their share of mobile devices for the world.
Amidst, we also witnessed the launch of NanoPhone C, the world's smallest phone now available in the Indian market.
If you want to know more about the smartphones that were made available to this world in the passing week, you are at the right place. We have created a list of all the mobile devices that were launched in the second week of July 2017.
This list include the flagships, the affordable handsets and the most interesting mobile devices introduced in last six days. Here you go.
NanoPhone C
Key Features
- 1-inch 128x96 pixels TFT display
- RTOS MediaTek MT6261D chipset
- 32MB RAM
- Black, Rose, Gold and Silver variants
- 280mAh battery
KFC launching a limited edition Huawei 7 Plus
Key Features
- a 5.5-inch display
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
- 32GB of built-in storage
- a microSD card slot that can support cards up to 128GB
- 3GB of RAM
- battery measures in at 3020mAh
Asus ZenFone AR
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Vivo V5s blue paint
Buy At Price of Rs 17,487
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Gionee A1 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Xolo Era 1X Pro
Key Features
- a 5-inch HD UltraBright display with a screen resolution of 720 × 1280 pixels
- Powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB of RAM
- 16GB of internal storage
- expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- hotspot, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/A-GPS
- 2,500 mAh Li-Polymer battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 um pixel size, 78° lens
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging