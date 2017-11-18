Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

This week, we again saw several notable smartphone launches in the market. Besides some of them were highly rumored devices that many people were waiting to see.

Brands like OnePlus, Honor, Motorola, and many other brands have been busy and were on a launch spree this past week. However there was a surprise launch as well with Billion Capture+, the first smartphone developed by homegrown e-commerce major Flipkart.

Though a budget device, this smartphone impresses with a performance that is on a par with many a mid-tier device. The main launch however was from OnePlus as many people were waiting in great anticipation for the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus interestingly has kept the price same as that of OnePlus 5. Honor and Motorola launched its Honor 7X and Moto X4 respectively which are good smartphones in the mid segment.

Apart from high end smartphones there were launches from the home brand Karbonn where it lauched budget 4G smartphones in partnership with Airtel to basically give a tough competition to the Reliance JioPhone.

The launches were not only focused in the smartphone space but also in the other categories. Sony launched its new camera as well. So without further ado, let's take a look at all the weekly roundup of last week from here.

OnePlus 5T Buy At Price of Rs 32,999

Key Features

6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Airtel, Karbonn A1 Indian Buy At Price of Rs 3,118

Key Features

4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display

1.1 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

3.2MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

1500mAh battery Karbonn A41 Power 4G Buy At Price of Rs 3,639

Key Features

4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera with LED flash

0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS

2300mAh battery Panasonic P91 Buy At Price of Rs 6,490

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Vivo V7 Buy At Price of Rs 21,990

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Gionee M7 Power Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key Features

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut, 500 Nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Lenovo Tab 7 Key Features

6.98-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B/MT8161 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3,500 mAh battery Infinix Zero 5 Buy At Price of Rs 17,999

Key Features

5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 13MP camera with telephoto lens

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging Flipkart Billion Capture+ Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Dragontrail glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge Sony a7R III 42MP full-frame Key Features

35mm Full-Frame 42.4 MP Back-Illuminated Exmor R CMOS Image Sensor with Evolved Image Processing

Continuous Shooting at up to 10 fps with either Silent Shooting or Mechanical Shutter and full Auto Focus/Auto Exposure tracking

399 phase-detection AF points covering 68% of image area

425 contrast AF points and approximately 2 times more effective Eye AF

5-axis optical in-body image stabilization with a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage

1.3 cm (0.5-type) 3.69-million-dot QVGA OLED electronic viewfinder

7.5cm (3.0-type) type TFT LCD Touch screen

ISO range of 100 - 32000 (expandable to ISO 50 - 102400 for still images) and 15-stop dynamic range at low sensitivity settings

High Resolution 4K Movie Shooting with full pixel readout and no pixel binning

Dual SD Card Slots, SuperSpeed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) USB Type-C Terminal and more

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC

Compact, Lightweight body at 657g OPPO F3 Plus 6GB RAM Buy At Price of Rs 22,990

Key Features

6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge Honor 7X Key Features

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto X4 Buy At Price of Rs 22,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera

8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging