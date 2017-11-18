Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

This week, we again saw several notable smartphone launches in the market. Besides some of them were highly rumored devices that many people were waiting to see.
Brands like OnePlus, Honor, Motorola, and many other brands have been busy and were on a launch spree this past week. However there was a surprise launch as well with Billion Capture+, the first smartphone developed by homegrown e-commerce major Flipkart.
Though a budget device, this smartphone impresses with a performance that is on a par with many a mid-tier device. The main launch however was from OnePlus as many people were waiting in great anticipation for the OnePlus 5T.
OnePlus interestingly has kept the price same as that of OnePlus 5. Honor and Motorola launched its Honor 7X and Moto X4 respectively which are good smartphones in the mid segment.
Apart from high end smartphones there were launches from the home brand Karbonn where it lauched budget 4G smartphones in partnership with Airtel to basically give a tough competition to the Reliance JioPhone.
The launches were not only focused in the smartphone space but also in the other categories. Sony launched its new camera as well. So without further ado, let's take a look at all the weekly roundup of last week from here.
OnePlus 5T
Buy At Price of Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Airtel, Karbonn A1 Indian
Buy At Price of Rs 3,118
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 3.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1500mAh battery
Karbonn A41 Power 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 3,639
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS
- 2300mAh battery
Panasonic P91
Buy At Price of Rs 6,490
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Vivo V7
Buy At Price of Rs 21,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Gionee M7 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Features
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut, 500 Nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Lenovo Tab 7
- 6.98-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B/MT8161 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3,500 mAh battery
Infinix Zero 5
Buy At Price of Rs 17,999
Key Features
- 5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
- 2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 13MP camera with telephoto lens
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Flipkart Billion Capture+
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Dragontrail glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge
Sony a7R III 42MP full-frame
Key Features
- 35mm Full-Frame 42.4 MP Back-Illuminated Exmor R CMOS Image Sensor with Evolved Image Processing
- Continuous Shooting at up to 10 fps with either Silent Shooting or Mechanical Shutter and full Auto Focus/Auto Exposure tracking
- 399 phase-detection AF points covering 68% of image area
- 425 contrast AF points and approximately 2 times more effective Eye AF
- 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization with a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage
- 1.3 cm (0.5-type) 3.69-million-dot QVGA OLED electronic viewfinder
- 7.5cm (3.0-type) type TFT LCD Touch screen
- ISO range of 100 - 32000 (expandable to ISO 50 - 102400 for still images) and 15-stop dynamic range at low sensitivity settings
- High Resolution 4K Movie Shooting with full pixel readout and no pixel binning
- Dual SD Card Slots, SuperSpeed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) USB Type-C Terminal and more
- Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC
- Compact, Lightweight body at 657g
OPPO F3 Plus 6GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 22,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Honor 7X
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto X4
Buy At Price of Rs 22,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera
- 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging