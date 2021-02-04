What Is 5G DSDS On Smartphones? Features oi-Vivek

As India is inching closer to the official launch of the 5G network, we are likely to see a bucketload of 5G smartphones launching in the country in the next few months. Though 5G is not going to completely replace the 4G network, it is expected to offer much faster download and upload speeds.

Most 5G smartphones that got launched until now can only support 5G network on a single SIM card slot. In fact, even the iPhone 12 series of smartphones can also support a 5G network on a single SIM card, even though the devices support dual SIM via an e-SIM slot.

Realme officially launched the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro, which are some of the first devices in India, with support for 5G DSDS, powered by MediaTek processor. So, what is DSDS, and how a user will get benefit from this future?

A smartphone with 5G support and a dual SIM card slot will have multiple iterations. This device can either support 5G on SIM card slot one or SIM card slot two. The other SIM card can only connect to the 4G/3G/2G network. So, if you have two SIM cards with 5G support on both networks, you can only use 5G network on a single network.

5G DSDS standard for dual-SIM dual-standby, which solves this issue. A phone which supports 5G DSDS can connect to two 5G networks at the same time. Ex: you can connect to Airtel 5G and Jio 5G at the same time. or you can even use two Airtel 5G SIM cards or two Jio SIM cards simultaneously.

Though it might not make much of a difference in the near future, this will be a game-changer in the foreseeable future, like how we are currently using 4G DSDS even on entry-level smartphones. If you are planning to buy a 5G smartphone, which might last for a couple of years without giving any trouble, then it is best to get a 5G smartphone with 5G DSDS support.

