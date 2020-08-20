At $2 Trillion, What Makes Apple The Most Valuable Company? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is the center of all the news again but this time it isn't for a new iPhone launch. The company is in the limelight worldwide as the most valuable company and is currently valued at $2 trillion. In just two years, Apple's value has doubled from $1 trillion as the company stocks rose as high as $468.65 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

The new scorecard puts the iPhone-maker ahead of Saudi Arabia's Aramco as the most valuable company. Apple currently has a market capitalization of $2.004 trillion and the stocks have risen by 1.2%.

What Makes Apple The Most Valuable Company?

Multiple factors have contributed to getting Apple to this position. The company has been the biggest in terms of long-term success, especially in the post-COVID-19 world. This was seen when Apple's shares spiked during the 2020-quarterly results in July. Clearly, the investors have built up confidence in Apple's services rather than its sale numbers.

When we say Apple services, it includes everything from the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV to Apple Care, and post-sales services. This brings us to Apple's products. The diverse product range from smartphones to in-house computer processors, Apple has been steadily expanding its offerings. Reports note that the iPhone remains one of the most popular products from the company followed by MacBook, iPads, and so on.

At the same time, Apple has found itself in numerous lawsuit filings. The Apple Vs Qualcomm case - which was finally resolved last year, was one of the cases that dragged both the companies to the court before coming to a resolution. Apart from this, Apple has found itself in numerous lawsuits for its services, including Siri. But clearly, the lawsuits haven't affected the investor's trust in the company, making it the most valuable company today.

What Next?

Apple has come a long way since founder Steve Jobs started the company in his garage in 1976. The present CEO Tim Cook took over the company in 2011 and has doubled Apple's revenue and profits, while also expanding the company's products and service portfolio.

Reports suggest that Apple is slated to split its stock four-for-one when the trading opens on August 31. The company aims to make its shares more accessible to individual investors with this move. Also, the next flagship - the iPhone 12 series is set to debut shortly, which is expected to further boost the company's numbers.

