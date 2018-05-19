Whats new on the OnePlus 6?

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 6 in India for a starting price of Rs 34,999. This is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus which comes with a set of new features which were missing on the OnePlus 5T.

Snapdragon 845 SoC

This is the first smartphone to launch in India, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is a flagship mobile SoC from Qualcomm. This chipset is also found on the smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ (US edition), LG G7 ThinQ, Sony Xperia Xz2 which are currently not available in India.

Display with a notch

The year 2018 has been all about the notch and OnePlus 6 is the latest flagship smartphone to embrace the same. Unlike the iPhone X, the OnePlus 6 does not have 3D facial recognition. However, the smartphone offers face unlock using a front-facing camera.

256 GB storage

The OnePlus 6 is the first OnePlus phone to offer 256 GB of storage. As the smartphone does not have a micro SD card slot, going for a higher storage model will always be a good choice. Similarly, the smartphone is also available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants at a much lower price point.

All glass design

To be precise, this is not the first OnePlus smartphone to offer an all-glass design. However, this is a first flagship smartphone from OnePlus with an all-glass design. The smartphone offers is made using the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back as well as on the front.

Android P

Yes, you heard us right. This is the first OnePlus smartphone to offer Android P (beta) and will be the first set of a smartphone to receive the final version of the Android P when it releases. OnePlus 6 users can now install the Android P beta software from the OnePlus official website.