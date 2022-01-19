Why Are Brands Launching Phones With Android 11 OS In 2022? Features oi-Vivek

In the last ten days, we saw the launch of two Android smartphones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Another common feature amongst these devices is the fact that they ship with Android 11 OS with a custom skin on top. Couldn't guess the names? We are talking about the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9RT 5G.

Why are these "high-end" smartphones with Snapdragon 888 SoC are launching with Android 11 OS, that too in 2022? Do note that, both brands actually have phones with the same chipset with Android 12 OS and why the same isn't available for the newly launched smartphones?

Do note that, both Xiaomi and OnePlus claims to offer three years of software updates and four years of security updates for their respective devices. And we think this could be one of the reasons for launching Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and the OnePus 9RT with Android 11 OS. And here is an explanation regarding the same.

Three Years Software Updates, Four Year Security Updates

The OnePlus 9RT and the Xiaomi 11T Pro are confirmed to receive three years of software updates. Do note that, this does not guarantee three major Android updates. Instead, it just means that the phone will get major software support for three years from the day of launch.

If we take the OnePlus 9RT 5G, it comes with Android 11 OS with a custom OxygenOS skin on top, whereas phones like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC have already received Android 12 OS update. Hence, the three years of Android update for the OnePlus 9RT will probably include Android 12, Android 13, and Android 14.

If they had launched the OnePlus 9RT with Android 12 OS, then they might have to deliver even the Android 15 OS update as well. The same applies to the Xiaomi 11T Pro, as the Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered Mi 12 Ultra received an Android 12 OS update a long back.

Is There Another Possible Explanation?

Yes, another possible explanation to launch phones with an older version of an operating system is to ensure system stability. Brands would have tried to optimize Android 12 OS and they might have failed to achieve the quality that they thrive for. Thus, launching phones with a stable operating system will ensure that the device will not face any major issues.

In fact, OnePlus actually stopped the seeding of the Android 12 OS update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, as the update broke some basic functionality. However, Xiaomi has delivered a pretty stable Android 12 OS update for the Mi 11 Ultra.

Do note that, Android 12 was launched back in October and a plethora of devices have already received the same. However, most brands have only pushed the Android 12 OS update to their flagship offering to stay relevant. Phones like the OnePlus 9RT and the Xiaomi 11T Pro will get Android 12 OS-based updates in the next few months, which should introduce new features on these devices.

