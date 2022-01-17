OnePlus 9RT Is Up For Sale; Price, Specifications And Where To Buy News oi-Megha Rawat

OnePlus 9RT was recently released in India. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz Fluid Amoled display. Besides, it has a 50MP main camera and a 4,500 mAh battery backs the smartphone.

Interested purchasers of the OnePlus 9RT won't have to wait much longer in India, since the device's maiden sale began today (Jan 17). Here's a quick rundown of the OnePlus 9RT pricing in India, as well as detailed specifications and where to buy it.

OnePlus 9RT Sale In India; Where To Buy

The OnePlus 9RT's maiden sale has already begun in India, and interested buyers can purchase the handset at Oneplus.in or Amazon India. In the country, the gadget is available in two memory configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

The former costs Rs 42,999, while the latter costs Rs 46,999. If you buy the OnePlus 9RT on Amazon, you can get up to Rs 4,000 in bank discounts, bringing the final price down to Rs 38,999. You can also get Rs 7,200 in Jio perks.

Customers will receive a 6-month subscription to Spotify Premium for free, as well as the option to purchase the OnePlus Band (MRP Rs 1,699) for Rs 999 or the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds (MRP Rs 1,999) for Rs 1,499.Nano Silver and Hacker Black are the two color options for the OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Fluid Amoled display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, Display P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, which can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 9RT has a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 16MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro lens for photography. A 16MP front camera is set behind a left-aligned single punch-hole cutout for selfies. The device is 162.2 x 74.6 x 8.29mm in size and weighs 198.5g.

The OnePlus 9RT includes two stereo speakers as well as Dolby Atmos support for audiophiles. Finally, the OnePlus 9RT includes a 4,500 mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging connection that supports 65W fast charging. The features of the OnePlus 9RT are similar to those of the China model, although the OS is Android 11 rather than Android 12.

