    World Photography Day 2020: Best 64MP Camera Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 20,000

    By
    |

    August 19 is observed as 'World Photography Day' every year. Photography enthusiasts around the world celebrate the day by posting pictures/videos on social media platforms and by indulging in discussions to inspire the young talent to create the best photographs and illustrations. While dedicated cameras will always be the first choice of professionals to capture pictures and videos, smartphones have also come a long way and have gradually become our go-to devices for day-to-day photography needs.

    World Photography Day 2020: Best 64MP Camera Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs 20,000
     

    We at GizBot have created a list of the best 64MP camera smartphones on the occasion of World Photography Day.

    The smartphones in the following list are priced under Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market and boasts the massive 64MP primary sensors to offer a great day-to-day photography experience.

    Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Samsung Galaxy M31s

    MRP: Rs. 19,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31
     

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    MRP: Rs. 16,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    MRP: Rs. 16,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Motorola One Fusion Plus

    Motorola One Fusion Plus

    MRP: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB ROM
    • expandable up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 OS
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1μm
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Poco X2

    Xiaomi Poco X2

    MRP: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
    Realme 6 Pro

    Realme 6 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme XT

    Realme XT

    MRP: Rs. 14,989
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Realme 6

    Realme 6

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme X2

    Realme X2

    MRP: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh Battery

