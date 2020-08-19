World Photography Day 2020: Best 64MP Camera Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 20,000

We at GizBot have created a list of the best 64MP camera smartphones on the occasion of World Photography Day.

The smartphones in the following list are priced under Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market and boasts the massive 64MP primary sensors to offer a great day-to-day photography experience.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

MRP: Rs. 19,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

MRP: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

MRP: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Motorola One Fusion Plus

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB ROM

expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)

Android 10 OS

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1μm

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery

Xiaomi Poco X2

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Realme 6 Pro

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Realme XT

MRP: Rs. 14,989

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE,

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Realme X2

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs