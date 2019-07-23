Xiaomi 5th Anniversary Sale Offers – Get Attractive Discounts On Mi Products Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi has become one of the leading smartphone companies in India. The brand is famous for giving premium featured devices at affordable price tags. Now, the company is celebrating its 5th Anniversary in a grand way, offering greater discounts on smartphones, smart bands, and other accessories via mi.com.

The 5th Anniversary sale includes several a bunch of good offers that can be availed, through Xiaomi's official website. These offers include 5% off with SBI credit cards, no-cost EMI option, flat Rs. 555 cashback on a flight booking through Paytm, greater exchange offers, and more.

The official website offers a flash sale every day at noon from 23rd to 25th July, under which you can buy the Redmi 7A, Mi A2, Poco F1, and several other gadgets at a reduced price option.

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Rs 5 for First 25 Units on Flash Sale) Offer: Buy with Mi Exchange

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 8% off on Redmi Note 7s Buy This offer on MI.com/Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery 23% off on POCO F1 Buy This offer on MI.com/Amazon

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery 25% off on Redmi 7 Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 43% off on Xiaomi Mi A2 Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ 25% off on Redmi Y3 Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery 33% off on Redmi Y2 Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 33% off on Redmi 6 Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery (26% off on Redmi 6 Pro Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery 41% off on Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

Bluetooth 4.2, compatible with Android and iOS

Built-in Microphone for Handsfree support

Frequency response: 100Hz - 18KHz, Maximum output power: 2.5w × 2

AUX in port

Matte aluminum frame

Dimensions: 154.5 × 60 × 25.5mm; Weight: 227g

1200mAh battery with up to 10 hours of music playback 22% off on Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP/AVRCP/SPP

4-ohm impedance, 200Hz to 18kHZ (-10dB) audio frequency range

Microphone for hand-on calling

Dimensions 50x32mm; Weight: 54g

480mAh battery promises up to 6 hours of battery life (at 80% volume) Upto Rs 200 off on Mi Pocket Speaker 2 Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Spec

Top mounted control button to power on/off, Bluetooth pairing and volume and playback controls via rotating the aluminium ring

Bluetooth 4.1 for connecting to devices

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Maximum output power : 5W; Speaker Impedance : 4 ohms

1200mAh battery offers about 7 hours of continuous music playback

USB Power input : 5V. 1A 29% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 16% off on Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

49-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD HDR display

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz)

Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264

2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS 17% off on Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32) Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Spec

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, headphones jack

Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264

2 x 10W speakers

Stereo, DTS 44% off on Mi Band - HRX Edition Black Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon

Key Specs

23-day battery life

IP67 certified - resistant to sweat, cosmetics, dust, water splashes and corrosion

Call & Notification alert

Idle alert

0.42" OLED display Bluetooth 4.0 BLE

Water Resistant

Best Mobiles in India