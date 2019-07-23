Just In
Xiaomi 5th Anniversary Sale Offers – Get Attractive Discounts On Mi Products
Xiaomi has become one of the leading smartphone companies in India. The brand is famous for giving premium featured devices at affordable price tags. Now, the company is celebrating its 5th Anniversary in a grand way, offering greater discounts on smartphones, smart bands, and other accessories via mi.com.
The 5th Anniversary sale includes several a bunch of good offers that can be availed, through Xiaomi's official website. These offers include 5% off with SBI credit cards, no-cost EMI option, flat Rs. 555 cashback on a flight booking through Paytm, greater exchange offers, and more.
The official website offers a flash sale every day at noon from 23rd to 25th July, under which you can buy the Redmi 7A, Mi A2, Poco F1, and several other gadgets at a reduced price option.
Redmi Note 7 Pro (Rs 5 for First 25 Units on Flash Sale)
Offer:
- Buy with Mi Exchange
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
- Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹999
- Get Zero Cost 3-month EMI with Zest money
- Up to 1120 GB 4G data & unlimited calling only with Airtel
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
8% off on Redmi Note 7s
Buy This offer on MI.com/Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
23% off on POCO F1
Buy This offer on MI.com/Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
25% off on Redmi 7
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
43% off on Xiaomi Mi A2
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
25% off on Redmi Y3
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
33% off on Redmi Y2
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
33% off on Redmi 6
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
(26% off on Redmi 6 Pro
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
41% off on Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2, compatible with Android and iOS
- Built-in Microphone for Handsfree support
- Frequency response: 100Hz - 18KHz, Maximum output power: 2.5w × 2
- AUX in port
- Matte aluminum frame
- Dimensions: 154.5 × 60 × 25.5mm; Weight: 227g
- 1200mAh battery with up to 10 hours of music playback
22% off on Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP/AVRCP/SPP
- 4-ohm impedance, 200Hz to 18kHZ (-10dB) audio frequency range
- Microphone for hand-on calling
- Dimensions 50x32mm; Weight: 54g
- 480mAh battery promises up to 6 hours of battery life (at 80% volume)
Upto Rs 200 off on Mi Pocket Speaker 2
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Spec
- Top mounted control button to power on/off, Bluetooth pairing and volume and playback controls via rotating the aluminium ring
- Bluetooth 4.1 for connecting to devices
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
- Maximum output power : 5W; Speaker Impedance : 4 ohms
- 1200mAh battery offers about 7 hours of continuous music playback
- USB Power input : 5V. 1A
29% off on Redmi Note 5 Pro
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
16% off on Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32)
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 49-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD HDR display
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz)
- Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264
- 2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS
17% off on Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32)
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Spec
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, headphones jack
- Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264
- 2 x 10W speakers
- Stereo, DTS
44% off on Mi Band - HRX Edition Black
Buy This offer on mi.com/in/ And Amazon
Key Specs
- 23-day battery life
- IP67 certified - resistant to sweat, cosmetics, dust, water splashes and corrosion
- Call & Notification alert
- Idle alert
- 0.42" OLED display Bluetooth 4.0 BLE
- Water Resistant
