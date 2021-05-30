Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Offers: Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7a, Note 7 Pro And More On Discounts

Black Friday sale is going to start from November 29th to December 2nd 2019. During the sale, the users will get a 10% instant discount on HDFC bank cards and EMI. As a part of 'Deal Busters', you will get flash sales of one hour at 10AM, 4PM and 6PM, on November 29.

You will get up to Rs. 12,000 off on buying these devices across Mi.com. Some more offers include Mi screen protect from Rs. 299, Mi protect from Rs. 399, and Mi extended warranty from Rs. 399.

Redmi 7A

The smartphone is available at Rs. 5,299 for its 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM option. You will get Rs. 2,200 Cashback + 125 GB additional data with Jio, on buying the phone.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

You will get a discount of Rs. 5,000 off, and hence the new price tag of the device is from Rs. 11,999. You can use Mi Protect starting from Rs. 999 for securing your device against accidental and liquid damages.

Redmi Note 7s

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. Its key specs are a 48MP + 5MP rear camera setup, 13MP AI selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor.

Redmi 7

It is priced at Rs. 6,990 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. On buying the handset via Mi.com, you will get double data and instant cashback worth up to Rs. 2,400 with Jio.

Mi A3

It can even be purchased from Rs. 12,999 for the given 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. You will seek extra benefits on purchasing the device Mi exchange offers.

Redmi K20 Pro

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 25,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, AI triple rear cameras, 7th gen in-display fingerprint scanner, pop-up selfie camera, and an FHD+ display.

Redmi K20

The phone's variant of 6GB RAM/64GB ROM is available at Rs. 19,999. The device is a plethora of features like a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery, and a triple AI rear camera setup.

Poco F1

The smartphone is available at Rs. 15,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. The handset comes with LiquidCool technology, AI dual rear cameras, 20MP front camera, and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Redmi Go

The smartphone is available at Rs. 4,499 for its 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM option. The device sports a 5-inch HD display and gets powered by Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor.