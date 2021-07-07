Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra First Sale Today in India: Should You Buy?

Why Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Costs A Bomb?

Dubbed as SuperPhone, the Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi's most expensive handset yet. Priced at Rs. 69,999, the smartphone fights the likes of the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21-series and the latest generation Apple iPhones. In our review duration of the Mi 11 Ultra, we have been questioned several times- Does it make sense to buy a Xiaomi phone worth Rs. 70,000? Let's answer the big question with our experience of reviewing the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi 11 Ultra has got everything that makes a phone a true flagship handset. The gigantic 6.81-inch 120Hz OLED screen with 2K resolution (1440 x 3200 pixels) is a treat to the eyes. I have been using the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Mi 11 Ultra side-by-side and from my personal experience, the Mi 11 Ultra's curved display punches a notch above the rivals. The impressive peak brightness of 1700 nits ensures excellent outdoor visibility. You can read more about the Mi 11 Ultra's display in our comprehensive review of the smartphone.

Unique & Capable Camera Setup

Moving on, the big camera bump at the back panel is some serious business. It houses three sensors- Samsung GN2 50MP primary shooter (largest sensor on a smartphone), and two 48MP Sony IMX586 sensors; one wide-angle (128-degree FoV) and one telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 120x far-field digital zoom.

This camera brings some unique features that no other handset can offer. For instance, the camera offers a wide range of focal lengths from 12mm to 120mm to capture pictures. You can shoot in night mode with all three lenses. You also get a triple LED light and can record videos in 8k 24fps, 4k 30/60 fps, and 1080p 30/60fps resolution. The camera even maintains steady focus with 5x and up to 10x zoom, which yields crisp shots. You can check the camera samples here.

Plenty Of Firepower & Premium Features

Moving on, the Mi 11 Ultra is also the best sounding smartphone in the premium segment. The handset boasts a stereo speaker setup- housing two Harman Kardon-tuned speakers that produce clean and loud audio. There's plenty of firepower too. The Mi 11 Ultra powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile chip and 12GB RAM. The handset scored 687743 in Antutu, 5618 in the 3D Mark's Wildlife test, 12808 in the PC Mark's Work 2.0 performance test, and 1110 in the Geekbench's single-core and 3397 in the multi-core test.

The Mi 11 Ultra is also Xiaomi's most durable phone yet. It is IP68 dust-water-resistant and can survive underwater submersion to 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. For display, Xiaomi has used the latest Corning Gorilla Glass. The battery life on the Mi 11 Ultra is also marginally better than what I have experienced on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone ships with a 55W fast-charger but also supports 67W wireless charging.

What’s Not So Good About The Mi 11 Ultra?

• The Mi 11 Ultra's sheer size can be a problem if you prefer handy smartphones with good ergonomics. It is a thick slab of ceramic, glass, and metal (164.3x74.6x8.4mm) and weighs 234 grams, thus making it a difficult phone for one-hand use. In comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro has far better ergonomics and is much more convenient to use in the daily routine.

• The MIUI is not for everyone. Though it has become extremely fluid and intuitive over time, the software experience is largely different from what OnePlus and Samsung devices have to offer. If you haven't owned a Xiaomi device before, the Mi 11 Ultra can give you a tough time with its software user-experience.

Brand Value In Premium Category & Fairly Limited Stocks

• Xiaomi needs no introduction when it comes to budget and mid-range smartphones; however, the brand is fairly new to the premium smartphone segment. As a standalone product, the Mi 11 Ultra is no doubt one of the best flagships in 2021 but it will still take some time for premium buyers to accept Xiaomi as a potential option in the flagship category, which is dominated by the likes of Apple, Samsung and to some extent- OnePlus.

• Moreover, the flash sale model with limited stocks isn't something a premium buyer would appreciate. The ‘SuperFan Limited Quantity Sale' will simply disappoint the interested buyers who will eventually simply settle down with equally good options from OnePlus and Samsung.

Overall, the Mi 11 Ultra is a solid offering in Xiaomi's ever-growing smartphone portfolio that punches above its price-point. It even gives the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra a run for its money in terms of raw performance and features.

However, if you are still hesitant about investing Rs. 70,000 in a Xiaomi device or fail to grab the Mi 11 Ultra in today's flash sale, you can consider the OnePlus 9 Pro, Galaxy S21+, and the Apple iPhone 12.