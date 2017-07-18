Xiaomi Mi 3rd Anniversary sale in India: Re. 1 flash sale, discounts and more

At the sidelines of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch in India, the company's India head Manu Kumar Jain announced that they will soon celebrate the third anniversary of entering the Indian market.

Well, Xiaomi will host the third Mi anniversary sale on July 20 and July 21 in the country. During the sale, the company will sell a slew of smartphones, accessories and other goodies at reduced prices. The Re. 1 flash sale will happen at 11 AM and 1 PM on the two days.

SEE ALSO: Best Xiaomi Redmi smartphones to buy in India

Xiaomi will sell the 10000mAh Power Bank 2, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Mi Selfie Stick and other products at significant discounts during the sale. Let us take a look at the attractive deals from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!