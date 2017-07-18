Xiaomi Mi 3rd Anniversary sale in India: Re. 1 flash sale, discounts and more

At the sidelines of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch in India, the company's India head Manu Kumar Jain announced that they will soon celebrate the third anniversary of entering the Indian market.
Well, Xiaomi will host the third Mi anniversary sale on July 20 and July 21 in the country. During the sale, the company will sell a slew of smartphones, accessories and other goodies at reduced prices. The Re. 1 flash sale will happen at 11 AM and 1 PM on the two days.
Xiaomi will sell the 10000mAh Power Bank 2, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Mi Selfie Stick and other products at significant discounts during the sale. Let us take a look at the attractive deals from here.
Rs. 1 Rupee flash sale on Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Rs 1 Rupee sale on Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2
Key Specs
- Compatible with Mi Home App
- Easy 3 Step Setup Process
- High-performance PCB antennas
- Connectivity - USB 2.0
- IEEE 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz)
- Transmission Speeds up to 300mbps
- Up to 180° Rotational Adjustments
- LED Indicator, Reset Button
- Dimension - 120 x 30.2 x 9 mm
- Weight - 50 g
- Color - White
- Warranty - 1 Year
- In the Box - Device, Manual
Rs 1 Rupee sale on 10000mAh Mi PowerBank 2
Key Specs
- Two-way fast charging
- 14.1mm thin
- High density batteries
- Nine layers of circuit chip protection
- a portable powerhouse that offers high-speed charging
- Anodized aluminum case + 180° ergonomic arc design
- Merely 14.1mm thin and is 1/3 slimmer than its predecessor
- Compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A, and 12V/1.5A charging, Mi Power Bank 2 intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device.
- World-class chipset protection
- Powers you through the night
Newly launched Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450nit brightness
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
10% off on Mi Capsule Earphones
Key Features
- Aerospace-grade metal diaphragm with a patented "sandwich" design for a superior sound in the mid and bass ranges
- Improved 3rd gen balanced damping improves airflow to deliver proportioned outflows for the front and back chambers
- Patented technology to fully optimize mid-range and bass output
- Built-in Knowles MEMS microphone for taking calls, music or call controller
- Weight: 14g
- Impedance: 32 ohms, Sensitivity: 98dB, Frequency Range: 20-20,000Hz
- Durable, break-resistant Kevlar fiber cable
- Brushed, anodized aluminum finish at the back of the headphones protect against corrosion and wear even after extended use.
- Earbuds in 3 different sizes (XS/S/L)
10% off on Mi Headphones Comfort
Key Features
- 50mm diaphragm, 25% larger than other regular headphones that is 2 microns thick for incredible sensitivity to detail
- 3D Audio Realistic surround sound
- Dual-damping system absorbs reflected sound waves and reduces ambient noise
- Impedance: 32 ohms
- Sensitivity: 98dB, Frequency Range: 20-20,000Hz
- Built-in Knowles MEMS microphone for taking calls, music or call controller
- Aluminium grilles in a retro chic gold finish
- Weight: 220 grams
- Built-in music or call controller
- Kevlar fibers within the cable reduce tangles
- resist breaks and enhance durability
- Replaceable on-ear and over-ear cushion kits
- Folds and fits in a durable carrying case for portability
15% off on Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD
Key Features
- Hybrid dual dynamic (made with graphene) + balanced armature drivers
- Improved mid range frequencies
- Acoustic tuning by Grammy winner Luca Bignari
- 45º angled in-ear design creates a good, comfortable seal
- TPE wiring for the cables for durability with good rebound rate and less tangling
- Full-metal three-button remote (fully functional on Android)
- Soft and comfortable ear buds - 4 different pairs