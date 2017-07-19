Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs most trending smartphones

Xiaomi released the second generation phablet - Mi Max 2 in India on Tuesday at a price point of Rs. 16,999. This device will go on sale starting from July 20 as a part of the third Mi anniversary sale.

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the device features a 6.44-inch display just like its predecessor that was launched in the last year. Apart from it, the camera is a 12MP sensor that is of flagship level.

The battery capacity is 5300mAh and can render a backup of two days. Also, it support the Quick Charge 3.0 that can charge the phone up to 68% in just one hour. Besides these highlights, the Mi Max 2 that runs on MIUI 8 can be upgraded to the upcoming MIUI 9 interface soon after the roll out of the update.

SEE ALSO: Best Xiaomi Redmi smartphones to buy in India

Given these aspects, we can surely say that the Mi Max 2 is a trending device right now in India with positive reviews. In that case, we have listed some of the other trending smartphones over here. Do scroll down to know more.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Buy At Price of Rs 17,900

Key Features

5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery Gionee A1 Buy At Price of Rs 16,450

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging Kodak Ektra Buy At Price of Rs 19,990

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy On Max Buy At Price of Rs 16,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Honor 8 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 14,990

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Micromax Canvas 2 2017 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Sony Xperia XA1 Buy At Price of Rs 19,795

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging LG Stylus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 16,790

Key Features

5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Stylus Pen

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery