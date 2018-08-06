Xiaomi Qin AI vs JioPhone 2: 4G VoLTE feature phones compared

Though there is an increase in the number of smartphone users, the 4G feature phone market witnessed a sudden surge with the launch of the JioPhone last year. This move from the telecom operator made the smartphone brands take to their heels to come up with rivals to the same. As a result, we have seen a quite a few 4G feature phones arrive in the market.

Recently, Xiaomi jumped on to this bandwagon with the launch of the first 4G LTE feature phone called Qin AI. This device supports 4G VoLTE and rivals many others in the market such as the Nokia 8110 4G phone and the yet to be released Reliance JioPhone 2.

Having said that, today we have come up with a comparison between the JioPhone 2 and the Qin AI feature phones. Do check out the same from here.

Design is quite different

The Xiaomi feature phone has a physical T4 keypad. It doesn't offer touch input support as its rival. There 2.8-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. In comparison, the Reliance JioPhone 2 is an improvement to its predecessor. The device comes with a full QWERTY keyboard and a 4-way navigational pad. The device bestows a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.

Performance doesn't differ much

Xiaomi Qin AI 4G VoLTE is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core chipset teamed up with 256MB of RAM and 512MB of storage space. This one supports expandable storage via a microSD card slot but the limit is not known. This one gets the power from a 1480mAh battery and has a USB Type-C port for charging.

On the other hand, the JioPhone 2 makes use of a dual-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB storage space. The storage capacity can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. A 2000mAh battery powers the device and is touted to give up to 15 days of talk time.

Xiaomi feature has no camera!

The Xiaomi feature phone flaunts a no camera design. There is no camera on this design, be it front or rear. But the JioPhone 2 comes with a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front camera for basic functionalities.

How about the software

The Qin AI 4G VoLTE feature phone is based on a custom version of Android called Mocor 5 OS. The device comes with real-time translation support to 17 languages. It can provide answers to your questions and tell bedtime stories. The Chinese variant will not have Play Store but users can download WhatsApp, Facebook and Google Play Store app from other sources. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, AC3 1511 speakers, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The JioPhone 2 runs KaiOS and comes with access to WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. It also has the digital assistant and comes with several interesting features. Take a look at the announcement of JioPhone 2 for more details.

Price and verdict

JioPhone 2 will be available from August 15 for Rs. 2,999. On the other hand, Xkiaomi Qin AI was launched for 199 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,000) on its crowdfunding platform. As of now, it remains unknown if this device will be released in India but it will give a tough competition to rivals if it enters the Indian market.