Xiaomi launches the Qin Ai Phone with 4G LTE and Android OS for Rs 1,999

Xiaomi has launched yet another phone, this time a feature phone which is packed with features, which are not easily seen on the entry-level feature phones. Going by the features, the Qin Ai Phone is the most affordable phone from Xiaomi to support real-time translation and to support 4G LTE and VoLTE capabilities.

Availability and pricing

The Qin Ai Phone from Xiaomi is currently available in China under the Xiaomi cloud funding platform for a price of 199 Yuan (Rs 2,000). The phone will be available in Black and White colors.

Unique features

4G LTE and VoLTE Support

Based on Android OS (Mocor 5 OS)

Ai features with real-time translation to 17 languages (which can tell stories to children and can also answer questions)

No camera design, good for privacy-conscious people

Universal infrared remote control

1480 mAh battery with USB type C port for charging and data syncing

Qin Ai specs-sheet

The Qin Ai has a 2.8-inch color display with 320 x 240px resolution. The phone is powered by an ARM Cortex Quad-core chipset with 1.3 GHz clock speed coupled with 256 MB RAM and 512 MB onboard storage. The smartphone has a physical T4 keypad and does not support touch input just like the JioPhone.

The phone also has a hybrid SIM card slot, which can accept either two nano SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card. The phone has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with AC3 1511 Box Speakers.

Also, note that there is a miniature version of the same device with just 2G network support which comes with MediaTek MT6260A ARM Cortex A7 chipset paired with 8 MB RAM and 16 MB internal storage.

The Qin Ai is running on Android OS based custom OS. As the phone is only available in China, the phone will not offer support for the Google Play Store. However, if the company launches the same in India, then the phone might come with Google Play Store support. However, like any Android device, the phone is likely to support external APK installation, where a user can install any app of his choice by downloading them from any third party source.

Conclusion

The Qin Ai is currently available under the crowdfunding programme. If these devices get enough support then Xiaomi might launch the same in India in the coming days. As the phone is running on Android OS, it can easily run apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook with ease. At the price of Rs 2,000, the Qin Ai could be the JioPhone killer, if the device gets launched in India.