Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro top features: Display notch, AI camera, Face Unlock and more

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone along with the Mi Pad 4 on June 25. The smartphone carries the credits of being the first affordable Redmi device to feature a display notch. This is not the only highlight of the Xiaomi smartphone. It comes with a slew of notable aspects. Today, we have come up with some of the top features of the Redmi 6 Pro. Take a look at the same from here.

Notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro features a notch display. It flaunts a 5.84-inch IPS LCD panel with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display features a 2.5D curved glass layer on top. Eventually, the device flaunts a tall screen with thin bezels at the sides.

Dual cameras at the rear

The dual-camera module at the rear comprises of a 12MP primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 secondary sensor with AI Scene Recognition and AI Portrait Mode. The dual rear cameras are accompanied by HDR support, ability to capture FHD 1080p videos and f/2.2 aperture.

Face Unlock

The 5MP selfie camera at the front can also capture shots with AI Smart Beauty and AI Portrait Mode. It comes with the AI Face Unlock feature too. The presence of the facial recognition features adds to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Triple card slot

While the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones launched recently came with the hybrid dual SIM slot, this latest offering from Xiaomi has a triple card slot. It comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage space up to 256GB and two dedicated nano SIM card slots too.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specs

Talking about its specifications, the Redmi 6 Pro employs a 14nm octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The device has connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.2 LE, IR blaster, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi and other standard aspects. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped by MIUI 9. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within delivering a decent backup to it.