Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro VS Mid Range Smartphones

With the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the market is filled with raging desires by the users who are looking forward to avail it. While, there are many users who have already purchased and are left jaw-dropped with its exciting features. Whereas, there are some other mid-range devices which can also be looked as alternatives. The fact that they too have features to be looked for, puts them under some users' priority list.

The Note 6 Pro is really a pro when it comes to features at its two mid-range variants. The phone comes with AI dynamic bokeh that adds swirls and shapes to your bokeh lights, generating perfect shot that you are looking for. It runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1(Oreo).

The MIUI 10 has a number of customizations, proprietary apps, and supplementary features. There is a Security app which has functions like RAM cleaner, security scanner, data usage overview, battery manager, and more. Other pre-loaded apps include Amazon Shopping, Netflix, BHIM ABPB, Daily hunt and Sharechat, among others.

While, there is a second choice in the form of Realme 2 Pro which sports a 6.3-inch FHD screen that comes with an even bigger 90.8% screen ratio. Its dewdrop notch houses front camera, light & distance sensor, and earpiece.

Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) that accelerates AI-enabled user experiences, the device is powerful. Its powerful UFS 2.1 makes for a seamless, smoother gaming experience which a user will love to have. Comparably, there are some more devices which too come with lots of better attributes.