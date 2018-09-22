Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Almost similar

Design

The Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 6 Pro have a similar design language. Both smartphones offer a semi-metal unibody design with plastic antenna bands on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone. So, both smartphones look almost identical (except for the notch).

Display

One of the significant difference between the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 6 Pro is the display. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a conventional 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, whereas the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to have a more prominent notch, something similar to the one seen on the Xiaomi Poco F1.

Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC will power both smartphones, so, expect a similar performance regarding gaming, multi-tasking and other CPU or GPU intensive tasks.

RAM and Storage

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in India with 4/6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to launch with similar RAM and storage options. Both smartphones will support memory expansion via micro SD card slot with support for dual VoLTE (hybrid SIM slot).

Battery

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery, and the Redmi Note 6 Pro is also expected to offer a similar battery capacity. So, in terms of battery backup, charging, and screen on time both smartphones should provide similar results.

Operating system

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is running on MIUI 10 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo), and the Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to launch with MIUI 10 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo). Both smartphones are expected to receive Android 9 Pie update in early 2019 with MIUI 11 skin.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is also expected to offer a similar cameras set up. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro might come with a much superior 12 MP sensor (with 1.4-micron pixel size), which should perform better compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Note 5 Pro has a single 20 MP selfie camera, and the Redmi Note 6 Pro is speculated to offer a dual selfie camera setup with a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to provide photos with a depth of field.

Conclusion

It is almost evident that the only significant difference between the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be in terms of camera capability. So, the only reason anyone might want to upgrade from the Note 5 Pro to Note 6 Pro would be the cameras. As the rest of the specifications and features are almost similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.