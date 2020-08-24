Just In
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Other Mid-range Smartphones Under Rs. 18,000
Mid-range smartphones are one of the best choices as they pack many premium features and still fit in the budget. One of the best mid-range smartphones is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, which packs an excellent 48MP quad-camera module with the Snapdragon 720G chipset. The best part of the smartphone is its price tag, which falls under Rs. 18,000, catering to the budget demands of many.
At the same time, there are plenty of other smartphones in the market that can be compared with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Plus, these devices also fall under Rs. 18,000 and pack equally powerful features. Some of these smartphones include the Samsung Galaxy M31 and the Samsung Galaxy M40. With equally powerful processors and camera setup, these two Samsung smartphones can compete with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
There is also the Realme Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, and the Realme 6i that are equally powerful as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Be it in terms of battery capacity, camera performance, or even the display features - these Realme smartphones are some of the best options to buy under Rs. 18,000 in India.
Adding to the list are a few other Chinese brands, which include the Poco X2 and the Poco M2 Pro. As Xiaomi sub-brands, these Poco smartphones come with a budget-friendly price tag and similar smartphone performance. The Oppo A52 is also a classic smartphone that can be set against the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Falling under Rs. 18,000, the Oppo A52 offers some of the premium features.
Interested buyers can also check out the Vivo Z1x and the Vivo Y50. Vivo too is a popular brand in India that emphasizes its camera capabilities and its smoother user interface experience. Moreover, the Vivo Z1x and the Vivo Y50 are devices that are available under Rs. 18,000, which is a good choice to compare with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
That's not all. One can also check out the Motorola One Fusion+, one of the latest flagship devices from the Lenovo-owned company. There is also the Honor 9X Pro and the Nokia 7.2 smartphones that offer similar features as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Moreover, all of these smartphones fall under Rs. 18,000, making it a good mid-range smartphone choice to buy.
Samsung Galaxy M31
MRP: Rs. 16,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Motorola One Fusion Plus
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB
- 128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco X2
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP secondary Front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Realme 6 Pro
MRP: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 32MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4300 MAh Battery
Vivo Z1x
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A52
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Poco M2 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo Y50
MRP: Rs. 17,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M40
MRP: Rs. 16,875
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Realme 6 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 6i 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9X Pro
MRP: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS, upgradable to Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 16,399
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 3500mAh battery
