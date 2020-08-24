Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Other Mid-range Smartphones Under Rs. 18,000

At the same time, there are plenty of other smartphones in the market that can be compared with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Plus, these devices also fall under Rs. 18,000 and pack equally powerful features. Some of these smartphones include the Samsung Galaxy M31 and the Samsung Galaxy M40. With equally powerful processors and camera setup, these two Samsung smartphones can compete with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

There is also the Realme Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, and the Realme 6i that are equally powerful as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Be it in terms of battery capacity, camera performance, or even the display features - these Realme smartphones are some of the best options to buy under Rs. 18,000 in India.

Adding to the list are a few other Chinese brands, which include the Poco X2 and the Poco M2 Pro. As Xiaomi sub-brands, these Poco smartphones come with a budget-friendly price tag and similar smartphone performance. The Oppo A52 is also a classic smartphone that can be set against the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Falling under Rs. 18,000, the Oppo A52 offers some of the premium features.

Interested buyers can also check out the Vivo Z1x and the Vivo Y50. Vivo too is a popular brand in India that emphasizes its camera capabilities and its smoother user interface experience. Moreover, the Vivo Z1x and the Vivo Y50 are devices that are available under Rs. 18,000, which is a good choice to compare with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

That's not all. One can also check out the Motorola One Fusion+, one of the latest flagship devices from the Lenovo-owned company. There is also the Honor 9X Pro and the Nokia 7.2 smartphones that offer similar features as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Moreover, all of these smartphones fall under Rs. 18,000, making it a good mid-range smartphone choice to buy.

Samsung Galaxy M31

MRP: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Motorola One Fusion Plus

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB

128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)

Android 10

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery

Xiaomi Poco X2

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP secondary Front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Realme 6 Pro

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs



6.4 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

32MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4300 MAh Battery

Vivo Z1x

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs



6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO A52

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco M2 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo Y50

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M40

MRP: Rs. 16,875

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Realme 6 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 6i 6GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Honor 9X Pro

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs



6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS, upgradable to Android 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 16,399

Key Specs

