Best smartphones under Rs. 10,000: Redmi Note 4, Galaxy J2, Oppo A37, Galaxy J7 and more

Xiaomi has become a successful brand in the Indian smartphone market. The company has managed to grab the attention of those consumers who wish to buy budget smartphones that are value for the money they pay without shelling a lot of money on the same.

According to a recent report by the market research firm, Counterpoint Research, the Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 have topped the smartphone market in terms of sales in the second quarter of this year in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price range.

These two smartphones have grabbed the top two spots with 7.2% and 4.5% market share respectively in the country. With this progress, Samsung has been pushed to the third spot with the Galaxy J2 occupying this spot.

Having that said, we have listed ten best selling smartphones under the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket in the country. The list includes the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Galaxy J2, Galaxy J7, Oppo A37, etc. Do take a look at the same from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa Core 2.0 GHz 2/3/4 GB RAM Snapdragon 625 processor paired with and 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity. The Redmi Note 4 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM,Nano SIM). Buy At Price of Rs 10,999 Xiaomi Redmi 4 Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs Android,7.0 Nougat and features a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Octa core 1.4 GHz 2/3/4 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with and 16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM,Nano SIM). Buy At price of Rs 6,999 Samsung Galaxy J2 Samsung Galaxy J2 (2016) runs Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow and features a 5.0 inches Super AMOLED 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Quad Core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A7 1.5GB RAM Spreadtrum SC8830 processor paired with and 8GB native storage capacity. The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2016) boasts of a 8MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go and Dual SIM (Micro SIM). Buy At Price of Rs 7,500 OPPO A37 Oppo A37 runs Android,5.1 Lollipop and features a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 2GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916 processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity. The Oppo A37 boasts of a 8MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Po 2630 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Nano SIM). Buy At Price of Rs 9,480 Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.5 inches Super AMOLED 720 x 1280 pixel display and a Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 2GB RAM Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity. The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM). Buy At Price of Rs 11,850

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source: wp-content