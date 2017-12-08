Year end exchange offers on best smartphones

Planning to buy a new smartphone but waiting for the right offer? Well, now might be your chance, as Flipkart and Amazon are currently offering attractive exchange offers on some top-end smartphones.
Mobile phone exchange offer on Flipkart and Amazon lets you exchange your old mobile for a new mobile at the right prices. With new mobiles emerging in the market frequently, all smartphone lovers would be curious to buy latest mobiles online and operate them in order to enjoy the new technological experience.
Apart from exchange offers, these e-commerce portals are also offering direct discounts, cashbacks on credit cards and buyback offers on hundreds of gadgets.
Thus, we've compiled a list of smartphones from brands like Google, Apple Xiaomi amongst others that you can get at an exchange discount on. This might be a one time opportunity to own the devices at a very low price. So without further ado, here are best smartphones that are available on exchange offers.
VIVO Y53 (Crown Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
VIVO V7+ (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision OV16880 sensor, PDAF
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Apple iPhone X
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging
Infinix Note 4 (Milan Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels)HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with fast charging
Mi A1
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Lava Z60 (Gold, 16 GB) (1 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz MTK6737 Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2500 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XA1 (White, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Stereo Speakers
- 2300 MAh Battery
Infinix Zero 5 (Sandstone Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 85% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 13MP camera with telephoto lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Mi Mix 2
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition, 1080p video recording
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Sony Xperia XZ1 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Sony Xperia R1 Dual (Black, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (UFS) storage (R1)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS , USB Type-C
- 2620mAh built-in battery
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Dual (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 6 Inch FHD Curved Glass Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Stereo Speakers
- 2700 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Midnight Black)
Key Features
- 6.3-inch QHD+ capacitive touchscreen. 1440 x 2960 resolution. 521 ppi pixel density. 18.5.9 aspect ratio
- 12MP Dual Camera with Dual OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and 8MP front facing camera with image recording, touch focus and face smile detection
- Exynos 8895 10nm octa core processor 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz. Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3300mAH lithium-ion battery. Upto 22 hours talk-time on 3G
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty
Apple iPhone 8
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant