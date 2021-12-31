ENGLISH

    Year-End Sale Last Day: Flipkart Heavy Discount Offers On Top Vivo, Infinix, Oppo, Micromax, Gionee, Phones

    By
    |

    As we are on the last day of this month, there are many offers and discounts for those who are looking forward to buying a new smartphone. Adding to these, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart is providing attractive discounts on smartphones from various brands on account of the Year End Sale 2021.

     

    Flipkart Heavy Discount Offers On Top Vivo, Infinix, Oppo, Micromax, Gionee, Lava Smartphones

    You can buy smartphones from Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Infinix, and more at a discount during the ongoing sale on Flipkart. Check out the deals and offers below to know more.

    GIONEE Max (Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    GIONEE Max (Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,990 ( 24% off )

    GIONEE Max is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    GIONEE Max Pro (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
     

    GIONEE Max Pro (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 ( 30% off )

    GIONEE Max Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Nokia C20 Plus (Dark Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Nokia C20 Plus (Dark Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ( 19% off )

    Nokia C20 Plus is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale

    Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,799 ( 22% off )

    Nokia 5.4 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    LAVA Z6 (Aqua Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    LAVA Z6 (Aqua Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,299 ; MRP: Rs. 11,249 ( 8% off )

    LAVA Z6 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,299 onwards during the sale.

    LAVA Z4 (Aqua Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    LAVA Z4 (Aqua Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,399 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ( 10% off )

    LAVA Z4 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,399 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53 (Moonlight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    OPPO A53 (Moonlight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990 ( 25% off )

    OPPO A53 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A54 (Starry Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    OPPO A54 (Starry Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990 ( 5% off )

    OPPO A54 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

    Micromax IN 2B (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Micromax IN 2B (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ( 19% off )

    Micromax IN 2B is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 ( 10% off )

    vivo V21e is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale

     

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 ( 14% off )

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 5 (7 Purple, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Infinix Smart 5 (7 Purple, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 ( 16% off )

    Infinix Smart 5 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 10 Pro (95° Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Infinix Note 10 Pro (95° Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 ( 15% off )

    Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale

    Infinix Hot 10 Play (7° Purple, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Infinix Hot 10 Play (7° Purple, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 ( 17% off )

    Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale

    Infinix Hot 11S (Polar Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Infinix Hot 11S (Polar Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 ( 25% off )

    Infinix Hot 11S is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 ( 15% off )

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Infinix Smart 5A (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Infinix Smart 5A (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 ( 12% off )

    Infinix Smart 5A is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

