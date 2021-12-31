Year-End Sale Last Day: Flipkart Heavy Discount Offers On Top Vivo, Infinix, Oppo, Micromax, Gionee, Phones

You can buy smartphones from Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Infinix, and more at a discount during the ongoing sale on Flipkart. Check out the deals and offers below to know more.

GIONEE Max (Red, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 5,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,990 ( 24% off )

GIONEE Max is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,999 onwards during the sale.

GIONEE Max Pro (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 ( 30% off )

GIONEE Max Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Nokia C20 Plus (Dark Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ( 19% off )

Nokia C20 Plus is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale

Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,799 ( 22% off )

Nokia 5.4 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

LAVA Z6 (Aqua Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,299 ; MRP: Rs. 11,249 ( 8% off )

LAVA Z6 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,299 onwards during the sale.

LAVA Z4 (Aqua Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,399 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ( 10% off )

LAVA Z4 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,399 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53 (Moonlight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990 ( 25% off )

OPPO A53 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A54 (Starry Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990 ( 5% off )

OPPO A54 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

Micromax IN 2B (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ( 19% off )

Micromax IN 2B is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 ( 10% off )

vivo V21e is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 ( 14% off )

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart 5 (7 Purple, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 ( 16% off )

Infinix Smart 5 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Note 10 Pro (95° Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 ( 15% off )

Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale

Infinix Hot 10 Play (7° Purple, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 ( 17% off )

Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale

Infinix Hot 11S (Polar Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 ( 25% off )

Infinix Hot 11S is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 ( 15% off )

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart 5A (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 ( 12% off )

Infinix Smart 5A is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Year End sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.