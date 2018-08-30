Yu Ace top features: Stock Android, 4000 mAh battery, 18:9 aspect ratio display and more

Stock Android

The Yu Ace offers un-adulterated Android OS experience, where the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the stock user interface. As the device has stock Android, it will help the smartphone to run smoothly even in highly demanding tasks like multi-tasking, gaming and other CPU and GPU intensive sessions.

Dual LTE/VoLTE

The Yu Ace is probably the most affordable smartphone available in India (Rs 5,999) for the base variant with dual LTE and VoLTE connectivity. In this scenario, a user can use two VoLTE enabled SIM cards at the same time. As most of the mobile network operators in India.

4000 mAh battery

The Yu Ace has a 4000 mAh sealed Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. However, the device does not support fast charging.

Fingerprint sensor

The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone, which will help the users to secure the device. The fingerprint sensor can also be used to protect apps and to initiate payment on different services.

Taller display

The Yu Ace also has a taller display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device has an HD+ display with 5.45-inch screen size, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on top. A 720p display coupled with a 4000 mAh battery should offer at least two days of battery on a single charge.

Conclusion

Overall, the Yu Ace does look like a great smartphone with an impressive set of features like a big battery, dual LTE, stock android, and a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display. However, we have to test out the device in the real-world scenario and how does the smartphone perform in day to day life. We will hold over final verdict to our full review of the Yu Ace.