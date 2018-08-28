YU ACE image leaks for the first time ahead of August 30 launch

YU Televentures, the Micromax sub-brand didn't unveil any product since once year. The YU Yureka 2 was launched back in September 2017 following which there was silence from the company. For the past few days, the company has been teasing an upcoming smartphone launch by sharing teasers on its official Twitter handle.

Yesterday, we got to know that the YU smartphone could be launched on August 30. The company shared a teaser hinting that the smartphone will have a long lasting battery. Also, one of the earlier teasers reveals that this smartphone could be dubbed YU ACE.

Though we have been coming across teasers regarding the upcoming YU smartphone, the specifications and design aspects were not known. The only thing that we knew is that the device would be bigger than the other smartphones in the category, thanks to a teaser showing two gloves.

YU ACE render leaks

Now, the first look of the smartphone has emerged online via AndroidPure. The image shows the presence of a 'full-screen' display without a notch at its top. The device appears to have negligible bezels at the sides hinting at an aspect ratio of 18:9. Both the top and bottom bezels are thin though not as much as the side bezels. It is of course nice to see a smartphone sans a notch when the design trend is gaining traction.

To be online exclusive

Similar to the other YU smartphones launched in the past, the YU ACE is also expected to be an online exclusive model. It remains to be seen if this one will be an entry-level or a mid-range smartphone. While the specifications aren't known, the long-lasting battery might make it compete against the likes of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with a 5000mAh battery, the newly launched Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and others in the category. Due to the launch of the Poco F1 with a Snapdragon 845 SoC starting Rs. 20,999, the company should get the pricing of the ACE right to gain traction among buyers.

Given that the YU smartphone is all set to be launched in the country on August 30, we can expect further details to emerge online soon.