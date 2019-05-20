ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zen Mode on OnePlus 7 Pro helps you to reduce smartphone usage

    Zen Mode will be available for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T via a software update

    By
    |

    I have been testing the OnePlus 7 Pro from the last few days. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus which offers a lot of industry-first features, including a 90Hz refresh rate display. One of my favorite feature on the OnePlus 7 Pro is the Zen Mode, which I think every modern smartphone should offer.

    Zen Mode on OnePlus 7 Pro helps you to reduce smartphone usage

     

    Here is everything you need to know about the Zen Mode on the all-new OnePlus 7 Pro, the flagship OnePlus smartphone.

    What is Zen Mode?

    As the name suggests, Zen Mode is a mode on the OnePlus 7 Pro (will also be available for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T via software update) which lets you cut-down your smartphone usage by turning disabling almost all features (except for the camera and emergency calls).

    If you turn on Zen Mode, you will not be able to use your smartphone for 20 minutes, and there is no way to come out of the Zen Mode before the countdown (Even restarting the smartphone will not work).

    What can you do with the Zen Mode?

    With Zen Mode, you can receive calls and take photographs using the camera app. Even to open the camera app, you need to make a long swipe from the bottom right corner of the smartphone.

    On the top right corner, you can see the time and date, and in the exact center, there is a countdown timer, which shows the remaining time.

    Inspired by Digital Wellbeing
     

    Inspired by Digital Wellbeing

    Google announced the Digital Wellbeing initiative, which helps the users by showing the time that they have spent on their smartphone and helps to reduce smartphone usage.

    Zen Mode is a more aggressive version of the Digital Wellbeing, which helps users to spend more time in the real-world by disabling most of the smartphone features.

    Verdict

    Zen Mode will be especially useful for those who are planning to take small breaks from their smartphone, and they cannot do the same due to notifications from apps and games. Zen Mode is a great place to reduce the smartphone usage time, and in the last three days (users once every day) I felt that I would lose something important, but in reality, all I had was a 20 minutes break from my smartphone.

    With Zen Mode, one can really cut down the smartphone usage time and spend more time with the real world. Finally, Zen Mode is a great place that promotes to reduce your smartphone usage.

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue