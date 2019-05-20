Zen Mode on OnePlus 7 Pro helps you to reduce smartphone usage

What is Zen Mode?

As the name suggests, Zen Mode is a mode on the OnePlus 7 Pro (will also be available for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T via software update) which lets you cut-down your smartphone usage by turning disabling almost all features (except for the camera and emergency calls).

If you turn on Zen Mode, you will not be able to use your smartphone for 20 minutes, and there is no way to come out of the Zen Mode before the countdown (Even restarting the smartphone will not work).

What can you do with the Zen Mode?

With Zen Mode, you can receive calls and take photographs using the camera app. Even to open the camera app, you need to make a long swipe from the bottom right corner of the smartphone.

On the top right corner, you can see the time and date, and in the exact center, there is a countdown timer, which shows the remaining time.

Inspired by Digital Wellbeing

Google announced the Digital Wellbeing initiative, which helps the users by showing the time that they have spent on their smartphone and helps to reduce smartphone usage.

Zen Mode is a more aggressive version of the Digital Wellbeing, which helps users to spend more time in the real-world by disabling most of the smartphone features.

Verdict

Zen Mode will be especially useful for those who are planning to take small breaks from their smartphone, and they cannot do the same due to notifications from apps and games. Zen Mode is a great place to reduce the smartphone usage time, and in the last three days (users once every day) I felt that I would lose something important, but in reality, all I had was a 20 minutes break from my smartphone.

With Zen Mode, one can really cut down the smartphone usage time and spend more time with the real world. Finally, Zen Mode is a great place that promotes to reduce your smartphone usage.