LG G2 Spotted Online With Colorful Back Panel: Is it Following Nokia Lumia Looks?

LG, known for its clarity and sharpness and the ace quality of display, must have thought to let their latest flagship called G2 hit the wild wild world in a massive manner before it officially announces the handset. What don't we know about G2 and what haven't we seen so far? G2 has been on leaks since early may and rumors existed prior to that. Even now, leaks are going on and on. Moreover, Moto X took the similar path.

However, talking about G2 which was recently changed from Optimus G2 to simple G2, has again appeared on the with multiple colored back panels. This obviously means that the handset will come in multiply color variant, However, the picture this time that shows the handset in a glossy blue color may be an indirect comp of Nokia Lumia's flashy looks.

Moreover, the must be taken with a pinch of salt since LG has never come up with such vibrant devices before. Perhaps, until the device gets its official announcement, which is scheduled on August 7th, we should obviously leave some rooms for LG to surprise the world.

Moving on to the details of the latest image leak, it gives no further information except the color. The rear camera, LED flash and volume controller is something which the tech world have already seen in multiple leaks.

However, Here are the rumored and leaked features of the LG G2 so far;

The G2 is said to sport a 5.2-inch screen featuring 1080p display which is surrounded by very thin bezel making the display appear larger. Even the capacitive touch button the front panel are gone making the phone button-less.

Talking about hardware, the Optimus G2 will be stuffed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM. As Google has already announceed Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, one could possibly see Optimus G2 with the same version of Android.

There is a possibility to see a 13-mega pixel rear facing camera along with 2-mega pixel front facing shooter on the front. The phone may support 4G LTE-A. Other connectivity features include 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS. The rear back cover is removable and there's a 2,610mAh Li Ion battery fitted inside. Moreover, LG is said to launch G2 on August 7 in New York City.

