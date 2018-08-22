10.or D2 launched starting Rs. 6,999: Specifications, launch offers and more

As teased, Amazon's smartphone brand 10.or has announced the launch of the 10.or D2 today. This smartphone comes with several improvements to its predecessor and is priced at Rs. 6,999. As it belongs to Amazon, the device will be exclusively available via the online retailer. This isn't surprising as the smartphone is created to be a part of the 'Crafted for Amazon' program.

Though it is a budget smartphone, the 10.or D2 comes with an IPX2 splash resistant rating, which makes it water resistant and an anti-fingerprint coating as well. The smartphone runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo and a slew of other notable aspects.

10.or D2 price and availability

This smartphone has been launched in two colors - Glow Gold and Beyond Black. 10.or D2 has been launched in two variants - the base model with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage space and high-end variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 6.999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively. The sale will debut on August 28 at 12 PM for all customers. The Amazon Prime members will get early access to this phone starting August 27 at 12 PM.

Launch offers

When it comes to the launch offers, buyers can get 10% instant discount on using an IndusInd Bank or Punjab National Bank credit or debit card for the purchase. Also, there is an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 1,000. Other offers on the latest 10.or smartphone include Rs. 200 discount on Kindle eBooks, Rs. 2,200 cashback and no cost EMI payment options.

Specifications and features

10.or D2 adorns a 5.45-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets the power from a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of expandable storage.

For imaging, there is a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor at its rear with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. Up front, it has a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and soft LED flash. Running stock Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, ViLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. A 3200mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.