10.or G2 with Snapdragon 636 SoC could be launched soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu 10.or G2 could be the next affordable phone from the brand.

It was in 2017 that a new smartphone brand called 10.or (pronounced Tenor) started launching a few affordable models. One of them is the 10.or G priced at Rs. 10,999. After almost a year, back in December 2018, there were claims that the company is in plans to launch a smartphone allegedly dubbed 10.or G2.

Now, the details of this smartphone have been divulged by the Google Play Developer Console's Device Catalog spotted by XDA Developers. Well, the source Developer Console's Device Catalog has spilled the beans about the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

10.or G2 leaked specifications

Going by the same, the smartphone from 10.or is likely to use an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. This processor has been used by bestselling smartphones in the affordable market segment such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Motorola One Power, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and more. This processor is listed to work in conjunction with Adreno 509 GPU clocked at 370MHz and 6GB RAM.

The 10.or G2 is believed to bestow a FHD+ display of unknown screen size and type. However, it is said to have a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. This makes us believe that it will sport a notch on top of the screen. The listing further sheds light on the presence of Android 8.1 Oreo (probably with stock Android as the previous offerings). But it is disappointing that there is no Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

In addition to this, the report notes that there is a low-resolution render of the alleged device. It appears to be a standard phone from 2018 in terms of its front design as it features thin bezels at the sides and top and a relatively thicker chin. With these specifications and design, we can expect the device from 10.or to be an entry-level or mid-range device.