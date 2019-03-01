ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    10.or G2 with Snapdragon 636 SoC could be launched soon

    10.or G2 could be the next affordable phone from the brand.

    By
    |

    It was in 2017 that a new smartphone brand called 10.or (pronounced Tenor) started launching a few affordable models. One of them is the 10.or G priced at Rs. 10,999. After almost a year, back in December 2018, there were claims that the company is in plans to launch a smartphone allegedly dubbed 10.or G2.

    10.or G2 with Snapdragon 636 SoC could be launched soon

     

    Now, the details of this smartphone have been divulged by the Google Play Developer Console's Device Catalog spotted by XDA Developers. Well, the source Developer Console's Device Catalog has spilled the beans about the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

    10.or G2 leaked specifications

    Going by the same, the smartphone from 10.or is likely to use an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. This processor has been used by bestselling smartphones in the affordable market segment such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Motorola One Power, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and more. This processor is listed to work in conjunction with Adreno 509 GPU clocked at 370MHz and 6GB RAM.

    The 10.or G2 is believed to bestow a FHD+ display of unknown screen size and type. However, it is said to have a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. This makes us believe that it will sport a notch on top of the screen. The listing further sheds light on the presence of Android 8.1 Oreo (probably with stock Android as the previous offerings). But it is disappointing that there is no Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

    In addition to this, the report notes that there is a low-resolution render of the alleged device. It appears to be a standard phone from 2018 in terms of its front design as it features thin bezels at the sides and top and a relatively thicker chin. With these specifications and design, we can expect the device from 10.or to be an entry-level or mid-range device.

     

    Read More About: 10.or news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue