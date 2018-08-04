2018's iPhone with dual SIM card slot will be exclusive to China: Expected to cost Rs 50,000

According to leaks and rumors, Apple will launch three new iPhones in September 2018 with Face ID and a notch. The company is expected to launch the Apple iPhone 9, Apple iPhone 9 Plus, and the Apple iPhone XI.

There were leaks and speculations regarding a launch of an iPhone with dual SIM card slot. And now, according to a report, the company will launch an entry-level iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen offering dual SIM card slots. However, do note that the iPhone with dual SIM card slot is expected to launch exclusively in China.

Four new iPhones

This information has come from Foxconn, the actual manufacturer of iPhones and other premium smartphones in the countries like China and India. As this will be an affordable model, the iPhone with dual SIM card slot is also expected to offer an LDC display instead of an OLED display.

According to leak, the company will launch four iPhones in China with the model number 801, 802, 803, and 804 and the iPhone with the model number 801 and 802 are expected to offer 5.8 and a 6.5-inch display, respectively. Whereas the iPhones with model number 803 and 804 will have a 6.1-inch display.

The fourth model with the model number 804 featuring 6.1-inch display is expected to be the successor to the Apple iPhone SE, which is the most affordable iPhone, which is currently available in the market. The key difference between the iPhone with model number 803 and 804 will be in terms of SIM card slot.

The iPhone with the model number 803 will have a single SIM card slot and iPhone with model number 804 will come with dual SIM card slot.

There is a large selection of people in China who prefers a smartphone with dual SIM card slot and with the launch of the 804 iPhone, Apple is going to cater those set of audience, who are looking for an iPhone with a dual SIM card slot.

Conclusion

Coming to the pricing, the Apple iPhone with dual SIM card slot is expected to cost between $650 - $750 (Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000) for the base variant and the single SIM card slot model will be available at $450 - $550 (Rs Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000). The company is expected to launch these iPhones in the first week of September. The model with 6.5-inch display will cost more than Rs 1,00,000 for the base variant itself.