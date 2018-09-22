2nd Beta of EMUI 9.0 (Android 9 Pie) now available for select Huawei/Honor smartphones

The 2nd Android 9 Pie Beta is now available for select Huawei and Honor smartphones. According to Huawei, the 2nd Beta of the EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie currently available for the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Honor 10, Honor Play, and Honor View 10.

The EMUI v9.0.0.106 is the latest Beta software, which comes with the added customisation options from Huawei. Do note that, all these smartphones are running on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset, which is the last year's flagship SoC from Huawei.

If you have any of these smartphones from Huawei/Honor, then sign up for the Beta testing programme to try out the latest Beta software release from Huawei. Do note that, as this is a Beta released, the software might have some bugs and errors.

The company is expected to release the stable version of the EMUI 9.0 for the above-mentioned devices after the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro on the 16th of October, and the company will also launch the Honor Magic 2 on the 26th of October (based on HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor).

Huawei Mate 20 launch

The company is all set for the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. These smartphones will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and are likely to ship with EMUI 9.0 skin with Android 9 Pie OS.

The HiSilicon Kirin 980 is the latest flagship SoC from Huawei based on the 7nm manufacturing process, which should offer better battery life and better performance compared to the Kirin 970 SoC, which is based on the 10nm manufacturing process.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is expected to offer a triple camera set up inside a rectangular camera module. Huawei introduced the triple camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro, and now the company is borrowing the same for the upcoming Huawei Mate series as well. Albeit, the triple camera setup on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is expected to offer more premium mobile-photography experience with features like 4K video recording @ 60fps and 3x optical zoom with 10x lossless digital zoom.