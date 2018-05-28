A new smartphone with 3D structural facial recognition, in-screen fingerprint sensor in the offing

Soon after the advent of the iPhone X, the facial recognition tech took off. Many Android OEMs blatantly copied the idea but took a cheaper approach. Apple's implementation is way more advanced as it relies on the 3D facial recognition. The tech prevents the system from being tricked by a photograph of the user.

Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and Vivo were quick to follow and are working on devices with 3D structured light. The 3D tech is much faster and safer in contrast to 2D recognition.

Ulefone, a phone manufacturer that wants to keep up with the trends of the industry is working on a new smartphone. Leaked information about the phone suggests that the device will 3D facial recognition tech. The device dubbed T3 will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

If all this actually makes it to the mass production stage, we might be looking at a technically advanced Android smartphone. And, if the company manages to bring the device at an aggressive price, it can be a good bargain. The company showcased its T2 Pro at MWC 2018 and was supposed to sport an in-screen sensor. However, affected by the chip makers, this product is not in mass production stage yet.

Talking of the FaceID on the iPhone X, the tech is very different from the technology used by Samsung. The face ID feature on iPhone X also works in the dark and the technology adjusts to slow changes that the human face undergoes over time such as the growth of beard on the face.

Rumor has it that the Xiaomi Mi 8 will sport an iPhone X-like face recognition technology. Although there's no confirmation on the existence of the new tech, we could expect Xiaomi to surprise everyone.

According to the rumor, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will come with '3D Structured Light' technology. It is also said that the technology is similar to Apple's iPhone X FaceID. It is claimed to be more secure than the regular face-scanning on Android phones. The biometric hardware will be placed on a notch on the display. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core processor with 8GB of RAM.