Airtel sells smartphones under EMI for prepaid users; bundles 1.4GB daily data for a year

Airtel prepaid users get the long-awaited feature.

    To attract its subscribers, the telecom operator has come up with a new offer. Going by the recent development, interested buyers can purchase smartphones via the official Airtel Online Store with down payment and EMI payment options. So long, this option was available only for the postpaid users of the telco but now it has been made available for the prepaid users as well.

    Airtel sells smartphones under EMI for prepaid users with bundled data

    Until now, an Airtel prepaid user who wants to buy a new device via the Airtel Online Store had to migrate to postpaid to get it under the EMI payment option. Now, Airtel sells smartphones with down payment and EMI option even for the prepaid users. However, the choice of smartphones is limited to only the Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo F9 Pro and Nokia 6.1 available for purchase.

    What's interesting is that the prepaid users who make use of this facility will get 1.4GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

    Purchase smartphones under EMI scheme

    As mentioned above, the prepaid users can purchase only the Nokia 7 Plus, the 64GB variant of the Nokia 6.1 and Oppo F9 Pro under the EMI scheme. For the Nokia 7 Plus, one has to pay a one-time down payment of Rs. 7,699 at the time of purchase and Rs. 1,734 per month for 12 months. This will include the data, SMS and voice calling benefits for a year. Notably, the Nokia 7 Plus priced at Rs. 25,999 and the user will end up paying Rs. 28,507 under this scheme.

    Likewise, the Oppo F9 Pro will be available at a down payment of Rs. 6,015 and an EMI of Rs. 1,714 per month for 12 months. The Nokia 6.1 with 64GB storage space will be available at a down payment of Rs. 4,599 and an EMI of Rs. 1,275 per month for 12 months.

    Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max also listed

    Notably, the newly launched iPhone XS and XS Max are also available via the Airtel Online Store. These devices are up for pre-order for now and will go on sale on September 27. The telco hasn't rolled out any EMI option for these new iPhones for now but we can expect the same to be announced later.

    Read More About: airtel news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
