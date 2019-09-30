All Oppo’s Premium Mid-Range Smartphones In 2020 Will Support 5G News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Oppo is all set to focus on 5G and is investing a lot in the research and development of the same, thereby building a 5G user-end infrastructure with cybersecurity, cloud networks, high-resolution photo storage, cloud gaming, and more. Oppo is reportedly in plans to launch all premium mid-range smartphones with 5G compatibility. Its smartphones in 2020 will be priced above 3000 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000) will be equipped with 5G ready modems.

As per a report by MyDrivers citing Oppo's manager of 5G sales, the company is all set to make 5G as its epicenter in the future. Right now, the most affordable 5G smartphone in the market is Mi 9 Pro 5G launched recently. However, it is limited, which is why Oppo is focusing towards launching more affordable 5G smartphones.

Global 5G Smartphone Market

The global smartphone market is dominated by the likes of Chinese brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo and OnePlus that rival each other closely with similar features. The stand-out features right now for high-end devices include full-front displays, pop-up cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors, high-resolution cameras and more. Still, 5G has not made its way to this list and is yet to get into the mainstream. If Oppo brings smartphones priced in the mid-range segment with 5G connectivity, then it might make this feature mainstream.

What We Think

Whatever it is, going forward, 5G will become one of the most sought after features as the global markets are adopting 5G standards. It is still far from mainstream, but 2020 might bring a change and become a stepping stone for its progress. However, when it comes to the Indian market, we are yet to see how the telecom operators bring in this new standard of connectivity and make it available for customers and how they upgrade to new infrastructure as well.

