Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Hands-On Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Real Images

The images of the Mi 9 Pro 5G show that the overall design is very similar to the Mi 9. The leaked images also show the gradient color that strikes a similarity to the More Than White color edition of the Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone. The leaked image shown above is possibly named Dream White and the other variant could be named Titanium Black.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G features a waterdrop notch on its display. The bezels are slim, which further indicate that the smartphone might offer a screen space of 90 percent. Another leaked poster spotted on Weibo showed that the basic model is priced at 3,599 Yuan.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Features

The Mi 9 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 855+, the leaked images confirm. They have also confirmed some other specifications of the Mi Pro 5G like there's a triple camera system fitted with a Sony 48MP superwide angle. The flagship phone houses a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. The smartphone comes with dual SIM support.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS and it could also be the first to receive an upgrade to MIUI 11. Other revelations show that the Mi 9 Pro 5G will be launched in two variants in China, which are 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is also believed to have a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution. The launch is set to take place today in China, which will also reveal other smart gadgets like the Mi MIX Alpha, an 8K TV, and more.