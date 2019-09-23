Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha 108 MP Camera Sensor Confirmed: Highest Resolution Smartphone Camera News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi and Samsung have officially confirmed that they are working on the world's first 108MP smartphone camera. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the upcoming Mi MIX Alpha will be the first phone to come equipped with the highest resolution smartphone camera sensor.

What Is Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha?

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha is the next-generation bezel-less smartphone from the company, which is likely to offer a 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone will have a multi-camera set up with the primary camera being the Samsung ISOCELL 108MP HMX sensor. In addition to the 108MP camera, the device is expected to come with a dedicated ultra-wide angle and a telephoto lens as well.

The company has also shared a sample image shot on the MIX Alpha with a native resolution of 12032 x 9024 pixels and the image is around 40MB in size. Just like a 48MP or a 64MP camera, the device is likely to utilize the pixel binning technology to shoot images in low light at 27MP.

The Mi MIX Alpha is expected to come with a 2K resolution AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

This is also expected to be the first phone from the company to launch with Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 skin on top. The MIUI 11 is expected to introduce a lot of features including system-wide dark mode, one-switch ad disabler, new icons, and more.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha Launch

Xiaomi will unveil the Mi MIX Alpha on September 24th in China, and the device is expected to be the most expensive smartphone from the company. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Mi MIX Alpha in India.

