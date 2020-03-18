Alleged Nokia 1.3 Official Render Hits The Web Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is slated to host an online-only event on March 19 to launch the next-generation Nokia phones. Notably, the company had to call off the event that was to happen last month at the MWC 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. And, the devices that were lined up to be launched back then are all set to be unveiled at the event tomorrow.

Going by speculations, HMD Global could be launching the first Nokia 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.2 5G at the event. This smartphone appeared in the upcoming James Bond flick's teaser, No Time To Die. Apart from this, the Nokia 5.3 codenamed Captain America, Nokia 1.3, and Nokia 400 4G feature phone are also slated to see the light of the day tomorrow.

Nokia 1.3 Leaked Render

While we are just a day ahead of the launch event from HMD Global, an official render of the Nokia 1.3 has been leaked by the well-known tipster Evan Blass via Slashleaks. The render shows the alleged Nokia 1.3 smartphone claimed to carry the model number TA-1207 in charcoal. It looks similar to the low-end Lumia smartphones launched a few years back.

It clearly shows that the smartphone will be an entry-level model as there is a single camera sensor at the rear and thick bezels on all four sides. Apart from this, the rear panel appears to feature a textured design.

Nokia 1.3: What To Expect

Talking about the Nokia 1.3, a few key specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online previously. Going by reports, the upcoming Nokia smartphone could arrive with a 4000mAh battery and a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space of up to 128GB. It is said to arrive in two color options.

Earlier reports suggested that the Nokia 1.3 could arrive with a 6-inch display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera and noticeably thick bezels around the screen. It is said to be an Android Go smartphone using a MediaTek SoC, 1GB RAM, and 16GB storage space. At the rear, it looks like there is a single 8MP rear camera with LED flash.

Back then, it was suggested that the Nokia 1.3 could be launched in Charcoal and Cyan color options. While the leaked official render shows the Charcoal color variant, the other one remains to be leaked online.

