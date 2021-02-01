ENGLISH

    HMD Global is known for launching many new smartphones from time to time. Recently, the company is being speculated to unveil a slew of smartphones including the Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3. While there is no official confirmation about the launch of these devices, a recent report has hinted that the company is all set to bring a sequel to the Nokia 2.4.

    Alleged Nokia 2.4 Sequel Appears On Bluetooth SIG Certification

     

    Nokia 2.4 Sequel Spotted

    An upcoming Nokia smartphone, which could arrive as the successor to the Nokia 2.4 has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. As per the listing on the certification platform, the Nokia alleged 2.4 successor is listed to arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.0. The certification listing hints that the device carries the model number T99652AA1 suggesting that it could be the successor to the Nokia 2.4.

    Furthermore, the Nokia 2.4 successor appears to show that there will be support for LTE networks and could be an affordable 4G smartphone. The Bluetooth SIG listing spotted by NokiaPowerUser hints that the Nokia 2.4 successor, being a budget smartphone might not support 5G connectivity. However, none of the other details regarding the Nokia 2.4 successor are known for now.

    Nokia 2.4 Specifications

    Notably, the Nokia 2.4 was launched in India in November 2020. It is priced at Rs. 10,399 and comes in a single storage configuration with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space. When it comes to the specifications, the Nokia smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch HD+ with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The hardware aspects of the Nokia 2.4 include a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

    The smartphone runs Android 10 and is confirmed to get two years of OS updates. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant. For imaging, the Nokia 2.4 has been launched with a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 aperture. A 4500mAh battery powers the Nokia smartphone and is touted to deliver up to two days of usage.

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 16:28 [IST]
    X