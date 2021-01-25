Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 To Be Unveiled Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is bringing new smartphones into the market from time to time. Since the past few months, the company was speculated to unveil the Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 among other new smartphones. However, the announcement of these devices has been postponed. Now, it looks like these upcoming Nokia smartphones might be launched soon.

Well, a report by NokiaPowerUser suggested that as many as three new smartphones are likely to be unveiled sometime in the Q1 or early Q2 of this year. These upcoming models include the recently leaked Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3. Given that except the Nokia 1.4, the rest have been in rumors since last year, we can expect them to be unveiled as Nokia 6.4 and Nokia 7.4.

What To Expect From Upcoming Nokia Phones

To start with, let's talk about the Nokia 1.4. Leaked recently, the Nokia 1.4 has been spotted on multiple listings. We have come across its leaked specifications and pricing hinting at the presence of a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, a quad-core processor, a dual-camera setup at the rear, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. It is believed to be priced below €100 (approx. Rs. 9,000). The Nokia 1.4 is expected to be unveiled in February.

When it comes to the Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3, these smartphones seem to have a lot of rumors associated with them. It is believed that these devices could be launched late in Q1 or early Q2 2021 as the Nokia 6.4 and Nokia 7.4.

Previous reports have hinted that the Nokia 6.3 could feature a Snapdragon 730 SoC and 24MP primary camera lens. Besides this the Nokia 7.4 is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 690 SoC, a 24MP selfie camera sensor and a 48MP primary camera sensor at ifs rear. Both devices are said to get the power from a 4500mAh battery and a 5000mAh battery respectively. We need to wait for an official confirmation to know that these will happen sometime soon as scheduled.

