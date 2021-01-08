Nokia 6 (2021) Renders Leak: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global was highly anticipated to unveil the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 smartphones last year. However, these smartphones did not see the light of the day last year and it is believed that these devices could be unveiled in the coming months.

Talking about the Nokia 6.3, it is yet to be known if the smartphone will be launched with the moniker Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4 or Nokia 6.5. Given that the company has already launched some "dot 4" models last year, we can expect the next-generation "dot 5" models to be unveiled this year.

Upcoming Mid-Range Nokia Smartphone Renders

Adding fuel to this speculation, the next-generation Nokia 6 smartphone appears to have been leaked online. Until we get clarity regarding its moniker, we can call it Nokia 6 (2021). The leak comes from a well-known tipster OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer. It shows the renders of an upcoming mid-range Nokia smartphone posted on Voice.

The leaked render shows that the smartphone might flaunt a waterdrop notch, which could be disappointing for those who expect to see the presence of a punch-hole cutout on a mid-range Nokia smartphone as on the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4. The display size appears to be relatively bigger than that of its predecessor measuring 6.45 inches and it is likely to flaunt an FHD+ resolution.

Moving on to the rear of this smartphone, the upcoming Nokia 6 (2012) that is in question appears to flaunt a quad-camera setup within a circular camera housing. It seems to have a pill-shaped LED flash unit underneath it. While the camera specifications aren't known for now, it looks like the smartphone might flaunt ZEISS optics.

Furthermore, it looks like the smartphone won't have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as it seems to be positioned to the right of the frame beneath the volume rocker. The top of the next-generation Nokia 6 smartphone seems to house an audio jack while the Google Assistant button is seen at the left.

Nokia 6 (2021) Rumored Specs

From the previous rumors, the Nokia 6 (2021) is believed to measure 9.2mm thick along with the camera bump. It is believed to see the light of the day after April this year. As per reports, the smartphone is likely to use a Snapdragon 700 series processor but it won't be surprising to see the use of a new Snapdragon 480 SoC with a 5G modem. The other aspects remain unknown for now but we can expect to come across further reports.

