Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3 Expected To Arrive In November: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global has several smartphones in its store which are expected to arrive in November. According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the company might host an event in November to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and the Nokia 6.3 smartphones. The Nokia 9.3 PureView will be a successor of the Nokia 9 PureView, which made its debut back in 2019. However, the exact launch date is still under wraps. The leaked renders of the Nokia 7.3 recently surfaced online, revealing features of the handset.

Nokia 7.3 Details

Starting with the Nokia 7.3, the phone is believed to feature a quad-camera setup along with a 48MP main sensor. Upfront, it is likely to offer a 24MP sensor. For display, it will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and it will also support 5G connectivity.

Other features of the phone will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Nokia 9.3 PurView Details

According to the leak information, the Nokia 9.3 PurView is expected to flaunt a 6.29-inch QHD+ POLED display and there will be the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor might handle the processing clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For optics, the handset is also said to offer a penta-camera setup which is also available in its predecessor model. Upfront, it is likely to pack a 32MP selfie camera. Besides, a 4,500 mAh will fuel the device with support for wireless charging.

Considering the features, it can be said the phone will fall under the mid-range segment. We can expect the phone will also get a similar price tag as its predecessor Nokia 9 PureView which is currently available in the country at Rs. 31,999.

Nokia 6.3 Details

Coming to the Nokia 6.3, the device is said to come with a waterdrop notch design. It is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Further, it will feature a 16MP camera for selfies. On the other hand, the India launch of the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4 will take place next month. Besides, the Nokia 8.3 5G is also in line.

Via

Best Mobiles in India