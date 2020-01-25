ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged Nokia 4.3 Bags Bluetooth Certification Online: Launch Expected Soon

    By
    |

    HMD Global is likely going to launch a new budget smartphone for the masses. Called the Nokia 4.3, the device is said to arrive as a successor to the company's last year's budget smartphone - the Nokia 4.2. The upcoming smartphone has been certified online suggesting an upcoming launch.

    Alleged Nokia 4.3 Bags Bluetooth Certification Online

     

    The handset has cleared its certification from a Bluetooth certification platform, reveals a report from NPU. It is spotted with the Nokia TA-1207 model number on the website's database. There hasn't been much revealed regarding the hardware.

    But, the listing does suggest a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset powering the smartphone. It remains to be seen if the company uses a different SoC than the Snapdragon 439 chipset on its predecessor or uses the same. But, considering this is a successor, improved hardware is only what makes sense.

    Besides, the report also suggests that the Nokia TA-1207 is listed with an 89572_1_12 model number. And the Nokia 4.2 comes with the 89571_1_12 hardware model number. So, as the hardware model number is in sequential order, the device spotted on the Wi-Fi certification website is more likely to the Nokia 4.3 only.

    As the device has started receiving its certifications, it should be only a matter of days for the leaks to reveal the hardware and features. Its precursor, on the other hand, is launched with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch.

    The Nokia 4.2 runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset which is paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. Imaging is taken care of by a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 sensor at the rear.

    There is also a 2MP sensor to create a depth effect. To capture selfies and for video calling, the handset ships with an 8MP selfie camera. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 3,000 mAh battery.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: hmd global nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue