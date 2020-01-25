Just In
Alleged Nokia 4.3 Bags Bluetooth Certification Online: Launch Expected Soon
HMD Global is likely going to launch a new budget smartphone for the masses. Called the Nokia 4.3, the device is said to arrive as a successor to the company's last year's budget smartphone - the Nokia 4.2. The upcoming smartphone has been certified online suggesting an upcoming launch.
The handset has cleared its certification from a Bluetooth certification platform, reveals a report from NPU. It is spotted with the Nokia TA-1207 model number on the website's database. There hasn't been much revealed regarding the hardware.
But, the listing does suggest a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset powering the smartphone. It remains to be seen if the company uses a different SoC than the Snapdragon 439 chipset on its predecessor or uses the same. But, considering this is a successor, improved hardware is only what makes sense.
Besides, the report also suggests that the Nokia TA-1207 is listed with an 89572_1_12 model number. And the Nokia 4.2 comes with the 89571_1_12 hardware model number. So, as the hardware model number is in sequential order, the device spotted on the Wi-Fi certification website is more likely to the Nokia 4.3 only.
As the device has started receiving its certifications, it should be only a matter of days for the leaks to reveal the hardware and features. Its precursor, on the other hand, is launched with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch.
The Nokia 4.2 runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset which is paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. Imaging is taken care of by a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 sensor at the rear.
There is also a 2MP sensor to create a depth effect. To capture selfies and for video calling, the handset ships with an 8MP selfie camera. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 3,000 mAh battery.
