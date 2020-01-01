ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 4.2 Receives Another Price Cut, Now Available For Rs. 6,999

    By
    |

    HMD Global launched its Nokia 4.2 phone back in May at MWC 2019. The highlights of the phone are compact design and waterdrop notch. The smartphone was launched in a budget segment and has witnessed multiple price cuts recently in India. Now, the company has once again made a price cut and it is up for sale at Rs. 6,999.

    Nokia 4.2 Receives Another Price Cut, Now Available For Rs. 6,999

     

    The Nokia 4.2 is up for sale with a new price cut via e-commerce websites like Amazon India. However, Flipkart is still selling the smartphone for Rs. 9,499 and Nokia India eStore is out of stock. HMD Global launched the smartphone with a price tag of Rs. 10,990. In June, the phone received its first price cut of Rs. 500, and in September it dropped down to Rs. 9,499. The new price will be soon revised on Flipkart and Nokia's official eStore.

    To recall, the Nokia 4.2 flaunts a 5.71-inch TFT HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, clubbed with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Besides, users also have an option of expanding the storage up to 400GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the smartphone offers a dual-lens camera module with the combination of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture + 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    On the connectivity part, the Nokia 4.2 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/ac/g/n, hotspot, v4.2, A2DP, LE, micro USB, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and hybrid dual SIM. The smartphone is duelled by a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 9(Pie) out-of-the-box.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nokia 4.2 smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue