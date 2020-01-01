Nokia 4.2 Receives Another Price Cut, Now Available For Rs. 6,999 News oi-Karan Sharma

HMD Global launched its Nokia 4.2 phone back in May at MWC 2019. The highlights of the phone are compact design and waterdrop notch. The smartphone was launched in a budget segment and has witnessed multiple price cuts recently in India. Now, the company has once again made a price cut and it is up for sale at Rs. 6,999.

The Nokia 4.2 is up for sale with a new price cut via e-commerce websites like Amazon India. However, Flipkart is still selling the smartphone for Rs. 9,499 and Nokia India eStore is out of stock. HMD Global launched the smartphone with a price tag of Rs. 10,990. In June, the phone received its first price cut of Rs. 500, and in September it dropped down to Rs. 9,499. The new price will be soon revised on Flipkart and Nokia's official eStore.

To recall, the Nokia 4.2 flaunts a 5.71-inch TFT HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, clubbed with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Besides, users also have an option of expanding the storage up to 400GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a dual-lens camera module with the combination of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture + 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the Nokia 4.2 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/ac/g/n, hotspot, v4.2, A2DP, LE, micro USB, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and hybrid dual SIM. The smartphone is duelled by a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 9(Pie) out-of-the-box.

