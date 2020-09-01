Alleged OnePlus 8T Render Spotted With Punch-Hole Cutout News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus might have accidentally revealed the first look at its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. The image has been leaked in the latest Android 11 developer preview meant for the OnePlus 8 series. This leaked OnePlus 8T render gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from the device in terms of design.

As per the teardown of the Android 11 developer preview by OxygenUpdater, the OnePlus 8T is said to be codenamed "kebab". It also shows that the device will have a punch-hole cutout similar to the one we saw on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T Details Leak

Firstly, this teardown that sheds light on the OnePlus 8T reveals that the company is working on the support for 8K video recording capability. Given that this feature isn't a part of the existing OnePlus smartphones, we can expect it to arrive on the OnePlus 8T series.

A new file called "oneplus_8t.webp" has been discovered in the latest OnePlus settings app. It includes an image file in the OxygenOS' 'About Phone' page. What's notable is that it remains to know if the render that has been leaked belongs to the OnePlus 8T. Probably, it could even be just a placeholder.

Detailing on the image, it looks like there will be a flat display unlike the slightly curved screens we saw on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. It appears to have a single punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the selfie camera. The right edge of the smartphone is seen to house the power button and Alert Slider while the left edge has the volume buttons. Given that OnePlus unveils the T-series smartphones sometime in October or November, we can expect further reports to surface regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

Benchmark Listing Of Unknown OnePlus Phone

In the meantime, an unknown OnePlus smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number KB2001. It remains to be seen if this is the device with the codename Kebab as spotted in the teardown of the developer preview above. However, the listing reveals that the smartphone could arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM. It seems to run Android 11 OS and has scored 912 points and 3288 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

