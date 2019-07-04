Alleged Realme A1 Retail Box Leaked – What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Late last year, there were speculations regarding a new entry-level smartphone called Realme A1. Te device was speculated to be launched alongside the Realme 3. The last this device hit the headlines was earlier this year and was speculated to be launched soon. However, it did not see the light of the day till date.

While details regarding the Realme A1 are scarce, a leaked image of the smartphone's retail box has emerged online suggesting that it might be launched sometime soon. But there is no clarity regarding the smartphone or when it might be launched.

Leaked Realme A1 Retail Box

The leaked retail box of the upcoming Realme smartphone shows just the name of the smartphone. As per Slashleaks, the box looks like the ones we have seen for the previous devices. Recently, we came across a report of a leaked Realme 4 retail box image. So, we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

Realme A1 - What To Expect?

As per existing leaks and reports, the Realme A1 is believed to be positioned between the Realme U1 and Realme 3. The leaked image that hit the web earlier this year hinted at the presence of a waterdrop notch display. The upcoming Realme smartphone will be an entry-level device based on Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.

The Realme A1 is believed to be launched with an octa-core processor, dual cameras at the rear and 2GB/3GB RAM. Like the previous devices from the brand, it is believed to get the power from a capacious battery of 4000mAh or more. However, these are mere speculations and we are yet to get an official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

Realme X India Launch

In the meantime, there is confirmation that the Realme X, the first smartphone from the brand with a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor is all set to be launched in the country on July 15. Well, this smartphone was announced in China last month. Having said that, we can expect the Realme A1 to be launched alongside the Realme X.

