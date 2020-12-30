Alleged Realme Koi Photos Emerge Online; 125W Fast Charging Hinted News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is believed to be working on a smartphone likely dubbed Realme Koi. Recently, we came across teasers hinting at the existence of this smartphone. Now, further details regarding the Realme Koi have been revealed online, thanks to the alleged live images of the device spotted on Weibo.

Besides the leaked images of the Koi, several Weibo users are also posting additional details regarding its features. Let's take a look at the several photos and details regarding Realme Koi that have been revealed online so far.

Realme Koi Rumors

Going by some of the alleged Realme Koi leaked photos, it looks like the smartphone will arrive with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Also, it has been hinted that the smartphone might get the power from the most powerful chipset that exists now - Snapdragon 888 SoC.

At the rear of the upcoming Realme smartphone, we can see the clear inscription of "Dare to leap", which is the slogan seen in the official teaser pertaining to the Realme Koi, which was shared by the company via its Weibo handle. This teaser also confirms the presence of the new Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Diving into the imaging department, it is believed that the Realme Koi will arrive with a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Realme Koi photos that have been leaked show the presence of a glass back and a dual-color gradient. Detailing on rumored specifications, the Realme Koi is said to make use of the new 125W UltraDART fast charging, which is said to charge the 4000mAh battery from 0% to 41% in just 5 minutes and charge it completely in 20 minutes.

Is It Same As Realme Race?

Notably, the speculated specifications of the Koi tally with those of the Realme Race, which will also make use of a Snapdragon chipset and mark the launch of a new series. Going by the information that we have from tipsters, the Realme Race will flaunt triple cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. Also, it is said to flaunt vegan leather back with a sporty look. Despite the differences, word is that both the upcoming Realme smartphones - Race and Koi could be the same.

Best Mobiles in India