Just In
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For December 30: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
-
- 6 hrs ago Top 20 Most Popular Smartphones In 2020: iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 8 Pro, Realme 6 Pro And More
- 15 hrs ago BSNL Revises Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan; Offering Content For 365 Days
- 15 hrs ago Jio Fiber Parallel Calls Feature Explained: Here's How To Use
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Bhumi Pednekar Looks Office-Ready As She Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Her Formal Black Suit And Classy Handbag
- Movies Ranveer Singh Chills With Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor In Jaipur; Picture Goes Viral
- News Farmers are our ‘annadatas,’ we bow our heads in respect: Rajnath Singh
- Finance Indices Open Flat On Mixed Global Cues
- Sports India vs Australia: Hosts fined for slow over rate
- Education JAC Compartment Result 2020 Declared For Class 10 And Class 12, Check Direct Links
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Baleno Hybrid Spotted Testing Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit on New Year's Eve In North India
Alleged Realme Koi Photos Emerge Online; 125W Fast Charging Hinted
Chinese smartphone maker Realme is believed to be working on a smartphone likely dubbed Realme Koi. Recently, we came across teasers hinting at the existence of this smartphone. Now, further details regarding the Realme Koi have been revealed online, thanks to the alleged live images of the device spotted on Weibo.
Besides the leaked images of the Koi, several Weibo users are also posting additional details regarding its features. Let's take a look at the several photos and details regarding Realme Koi that have been revealed online so far.
Realme Koi Rumors
Going by some of the alleged Realme Koi leaked photos, it looks like the smartphone will arrive with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Also, it has been hinted that the smartphone might get the power from the most powerful chipset that exists now - Snapdragon 888 SoC.
At the rear of the upcoming Realme smartphone, we can see the clear inscription of "Dare to leap", which is the slogan seen in the official teaser pertaining to the Realme Koi, which was shared by the company via its Weibo handle. This teaser also confirms the presence of the new Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Diving into the imaging department, it is believed that the Realme Koi will arrive with a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Realme Koi photos that have been leaked show the presence of a glass back and a dual-color gradient. Detailing on rumored specifications, the Realme Koi is said to make use of the new 125W UltraDART fast charging, which is said to charge the 4000mAh battery from 0% to 41% in just 5 minutes and charge it completely in 20 minutes.
Is It Same As Realme Race?
Notably, the speculated specifications of the Koi tally with those of the Realme Race, which will also make use of a Snapdragon chipset and mark the launch of a new series. Going by the information that we have from tipsters, the Realme Race will flaunt triple cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. Also, it is said to flaunt vegan leather back with a sporty look. Despite the differences, word is that both the upcoming Realme smartphones - Race and Koi could be the same.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,495
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
44,999
-
19,999
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999