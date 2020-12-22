Realme Race With Snapdragon 888 SoC Renders Teased News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme was one of the first companies to announce a new smartphone with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, the brand has confirmed the launch of Realme Race, the first smartphone with the SD 888 5G chipset from the company. From the looks of it, the phone will lock horns with the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11.

Realme Race Confirmed

The update comes from Realme's Vice President and President for China wing, Xu Qi who noted that the upcoming Realme Race would feature a fashionable and eye-catching design. Moreover, he also announced the Realme Race series, which would bring in several smartphones under its wing.

That said, Qi also said Race is a codename for the device. For all we know, the upcoming Realme smartphone with the SD 888 chipset could be a different moniker. There are a lot of details missing about the upcoming Realme Race series. For one, we don't know the specific time frame for the launch. Reports suggest it could happen before the Chinese Spring Festival, scheduled on February 12, 2021.

Realme Race: What We Know So Far

Looking back, we first heard of the Realme Race series when the Oppo Ace3 smartphone skipped launch this year. Reports surfaced that Oppo had transferred the Ace series to Realme, which would revamp it under its wing. With several rumors surfacing online, the Realme Race could likely launch sometime in Q1 2021.

A couple of reports had also shared a screenshot of the 'About Phone' page of the upcoming Realme series. Here, the page revealed a glass back panel with curved edges. The rear panel also houses a camera module housed in a circular design and an elongated LED flash beside it. The screenshot also revealed key details, including Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone was spotted to run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme Race Vs Mi 11

Mi 11 is set to debut next week with similar specifications, including SD 888 chipset with 12GB RAM. The Mi 11 series would be the first company to launch with the new chipset, setting a benchmark for the competition. From the looks of it, the Realme Race would follow shortly.

(via)

