Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 Chipset Launching Next Week: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new flagship device with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The Chinese company has officially confirmed the launch of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 series, set to debut on December 28. The teaser poster shared on Weibo notes that Xiaomi will host the virtual event at 7:30 PM in China.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Launch

Earlier this month, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G support and built on the 5nm architecture. Soon after, several OEMs lined up to announce smartphones with the new processor. Being first in line, Xiaomi revealed that it would be the first brand to launch a flagship smartphone with the new chipset.

Staying true to its word, the company has officially confirmed to launch the new Mi 11 series on December 28 at 7:30 PM (5 PM in India). The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 series is expected to include a base Mi 11 and a higher variant of Mi 11 Pro. However, it should be noted that the teaser shared by the company doesn't reveal many details, including any specifications or features.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Series: What To Expect

Looking back, Xiaomi introduced the flagship Mi 10 series, which included the Mi 10 and the Pro variant. The same is expected from the upcoming Mi 11 series as the devices have been spotted at several certification listings including 3C and Geekbench. Recently, the Xiaomi M2011K2C phone with the codename Venus is expected to be the vanilla model.

The Geekbench listing of the rumored Mi 11 reveals 12GB RAM paired with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone will run Android 11 with MIUI custom skin. Other details gathered from the 3C listing notes a 55W fast charger for the Mi 11 series, which is said to include a 4,780mAh for the base model and a 4,970mAh battery for the Pro variant.

The phones are expected to include a 120Hz refresh rate with an HD+ resolution display. A square-shaped camera module with a 108MP camera sensor is also expected for the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 series. With a week to go, we expect to see a couple of official renders ahead of the launch.

